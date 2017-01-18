Unidentified body found on Cape Elizabeth beach

CAPE ELIZABETH — Police are investigating the discovery of a body on Cliff House Beach Tuesday night.

Police Chief Neil Williams said Wednesday morning that officers responding to a call found the body of an unidentified person on the beach off Seaview Avenue.

Williams said officers contacted the state Office of the Medical Examiner, Maine State Police and neighboring police departments. The body was taken to Augusta, where Williams said he expected an autopsy will be performed.

Williams said his department has not been investigating any reports of missing persons, but knew of some in neighboring communities.