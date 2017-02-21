UNE names new president

PORTLAND — James Herbert on Tuesday was introduced as the next president of the University of New England, which has campuses in Portland and Biddeford.

Herbert, who is executive vice provost and dean of the graduate college at Drexel University in Philadelphia, will succeed Danielle Ripich, who has led UNE for 11 years. His first day on the job will be July 1.

Ripich described Herbert as “warm, engaging, intelligent and forward-looking” and said he’s “a perfect fit” for UNE. “He has exactly the right kind of background, temperament and vision necessary,” she said.

Herbert said he is “both humbled and exhilarated” adding, “I believe UNE is well-positioned to continue offering exceptional value to its students.” He also said that going forward “UNE’s innovative spirit will be more valuable than ever.”

He holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.

