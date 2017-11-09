Two Falmouth standouts sign college Letters of Intent

Falmouth seniors Griffin Conley (white hat) and Brendan Hickey sign their National Letters of Intent at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Conley committed to diving at Providence College in Rhode Island.

“I’m very excited,” Conley said. “Providence has been at the top of my list forever. I liked the school immediately and I’m excited to start diving there. I love the sport and I think I’m going to fit right in there.”

“Griffin’s hard-working and it’s been very easy to coach him,” said Falmouth diving coach Mike Bartley. “He works hard, he’s a student of the sport and he’ll get his just desserts. I have no question he’ll do all the dives in college. He’s very adaptable.

Hickey committed to play lacrosse at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. Hickey, who also played soccer and hockey at Falmouth, is eager to become part of one of the best Division II programs in the nation.

“I’m excited where I landed,” Hickey said. “It’s the right fit for me. I have to work and improve. I base a lot of my game off speed and quickness and they’re fast. Falmouth has given me great support. The coaches and the players around me have helped. I want to win another state championship (before I graduate), but I won’t think that far in advance.”

Yachtsmen boys’ lacrosse Dave Barton is excited about Hickey’s prospects.

“I’m close with Merrimack Coach (Mike) Morgan and we’ve chatted the past year or so about what makes Brendan so special,” Barton said. “He’s versatile and in college, he can play different positions. He’s a rare athlete. He gets up and down the field and handles the ball. He’ll be competing for national championships. It’s a great fit.”