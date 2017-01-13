Two city linemen named Gaziano Award finalists

Deering senior Raffaele Salamone was named one of three finalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Defensive Lineman Award, joining Austin Lufkin of Brewer and David Redmond of Westbrook. Salamone is a three-year letter winner and the Rams’ co-captain this past fall. Salamone made 70 tackles and registered three sacks and was named to the SMAA All-Conference team.

Senior Dylan Wike, of two-time defending Class A North champion Portland, was named one of three finalists for the Gaziano Offensive Lineman Award, joining Thornton Academy’s Nicholas Bartholomew and Bonny Eagle’s Parker Gammon. Wike was the center and sparked the Bulldogs’ offense. He is an honor roll student and played four years of varsity football.

The Gaziano Awards will be handed out Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The winners each receive a $5,000 scholarship and the runners-up all receive $1,000 scholarships.