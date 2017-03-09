Turnpike collision leaves driver with serious injuries

SCARBOROUGH — A driver suffered serious injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer on the turnpike.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said a car and tractor trailer collided at 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near mile 40.

The driver of the car was taken to Maine Medical Center, where surgery was performed.

McCausland said two of the southbound lanes are open, but traffic is backed up and police are warning motorists to exercise caution while driving through the area.

State police said the crash site will be clear for the evening commute.

