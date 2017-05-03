Tri-Town Notes: May 4

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Freeport

Come Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a barbecue and bingo at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, 6 p.m. at South Freeport Church, 98 South Freeport Road. Dinner with all the fixings will be provided by Riverfront Barbeque and Grill of Augusta, and includes beverages.

The cost is $25 per person; all proceeds benefit South Freeport Congregational Church activities. There will be free food and childcare for kids under 12. Reserve a table for 10 and get a 20 percent discount.

Follow dinner with a few rounds of bingo. Reserve a space or table now by calling 865-4012.

Pownal Pride Clean Up Days

There are a few ways residents can help brighten up the roadways during Pownal Pride Clean Up Days. Containers will be available at the Public Works Facility at 429 Hallowell Road on Saturday, May 20, for disposal of most metal goods. Acceptable materials include household metals, washing machines and dryers, metal pipes, empty paint cans, bicycles, lawn mowers and more. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted, but need to be dropped off in a different area – look for directions. Things that are not acceptable include paint cans that are partly filled, construction debris, and gas, oil and antifreeze containers. Also chain link fencing is not acceptable. Items must be mostly metal, not primarily plastic.

Join the roadway clean up by picking up clear plastic bags at the Town Office and patrol your part of the road. Bags can be left at the roadside for pick up during the next few weeks.

Also, consider signing up for the following volunteer positions: Solid Waste & Recycling Committee, Board of Appeals, and Conservation Commission. If interested, send an email to Scott Seaver at sseaver@pownalmaine.org or the Board of Selectmen at selectmen@pownalmaine.org.

Durham Fire & Rescue needs help for EMS Week

Durham Fire and Rescue needs a few people to help out during EMS Week (May 24) and Fire Prevention Week (second week in October). No fire, rescue or teaching experience is necessary. Assistance from the public would be appreciated in continuing this valuable safety and fire prevention program. Check in at the station or check out the town website for more information at durhamme.com.

Public invited to Pownal Planning Board inspections

Those who would like to see local subdivision proposals are invited to don a pair of boots and come to Pownal Planning Board onsite inspections of backlot subdivision on May 10. Planners will visit the first, at Map 3, Lot 33.02 on Allen Road, at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., inspectors will meet at 133 Upper Minot Road. All Planning Board site walks, as well as meetings and workshops, are open to the public.

Freeport Memorial Day Parade plans

Plans are underway for this year’s parade honoring our military and nation. The annual Memorial Day parade will be Monday, May 29, leaving Holbrook Street at 9:30 a.m., ending with a traditional ceremony at the Town Memorial Park on 10 a.m. If you have ideas on how to improve parades and remembrances, or know of civic groups that can participate, please contact Gloria DeGrandpre at GloriaD556@aol.com.

Woman’s Club announces first-place winners of art exhibit

The 2017 Freeport High School mixed-media art exhibit was held at the Freeport Community Library during April. The art show was sponsored and juried by the Freeport Woman’s Club. This year’s first place winners in four categories are: drawing, Steel Crawford; painting, Arena Schurer; photography, Ben Barry; and sculpture & mixed media, Leora Doyle.

Simple Blank Book workshop

If you are inspired by this month’s artist book exhibit at the Freeport Community Library, consider taking the “Make Your Own Simple Blank Book” workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22. Artists Bonnie Faulkner and Suanne Williams-Lindgren will help you make a very simple, lovely blank book of your own. A $3 fee will be charged the evening of the workshop. Call the library at 865-3307 to pre-register.

Time change for Freeport Library story hour

Starting May 9, Freeport Community Library’s Infant/Toddler Story Time will be offered twice each Tuesday morning. The first story time will start at 10 a.m. and the second will start at 10:15 a.m. The Preschool Story Time will stay the same, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join in a fun Tuesday morning with stories and friends. For more information, contact Mary Lehmer at 865 3307.

FCL gears up for annual book sale

The annual Freeport Community Library sale is the largest fundraiser each year for the library. Many great finds are to be had, including cookbooks, beach reads, art books, craft books, children’s books and the random, “Oh, cool!” find. Proceeds from the sale will benefit library programs and services. Freeport Community Library will hold the annual sale Saturday, May 6 through Thursday, May 11, during library hours. Donations for the sale will be accepted through May 5, during library hours. For more information, see freeportlibrary.com or call 865-3307.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm family programming returns

Pay a visit to Wolfe’s Neck Farm, where lambing and family programs in the barn are in full swing. Get a full glimpse of the new livestock barn.

Farm Explorers is for toddlers through age 3, who can explore the barnyard through a variety of hands-on activity areas from 9-9:45 a.m. The cost is $5 per child, which includes admission for two adults. Each additional adult is $3. This is geared for families with toddlers through age 3, and parent/guardian participation is required.

Farmer for the Morning is held daily 10-10:45 a.m., and is geared to pre-K children ages 4-5 who get to help farmers with daily chores and care for the livestock. Activities depend on what is needed in the barn, and can include putting out hay, collecting eggs, sweeping and filling water buckets. The cost is $5 a child and includes admission for two adults. Each additional adult is $3.

The farm is located at 184 Burnett Road in Freeport. For more information and to sign up, go to wolfeneckfarm.org.

Send community notes from Freeport, Durham and Pownal to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

The Wolf Neck Club annual Plant and Bake Sale will take place on the Key Bank Lawn, 135 Main St., Freeport, 9-11 a.m May 13. A wide variety of garden-grown perennials and home-baked treats will be on sale. Proceeds will support a scholarship for a Freeport High School graduate.