Tri-Town Notes: May 18

Sea Dogs stage takeover of Freeport Pownal Little League

The Portland Sea Dogs hosted a Little League Takeover May 13 for Freeport Pownal Youth Sports on Hunters Field Road in Freeport. U.S. Cellular associates and Sea Dogs employees welcomed participants of the Freeport Pownal Youth Sports organization for an exciting minor league baseball experience, including Slugger the Sea Dog and fun in-game promotions.

The event began with the national anthem and announcing each player as the Little League teams, the Firemen vs. the Police, took the field. The teams participated in traditional Sea Dogs entertainment for fans, such as the Sea Dogs Trash Monster, pizza toss, musical chairs and an array of other in-game surprises, while Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger, cheered.

U.S. Cellular volunteers distributed customized T-shirts and also handed out complimentary concession items to fans throughout the game.

“It was such a great day for the kids to experience what it’s like to play in a Portland Sea Dogs game,” said Aaron Francis, president of the board of directors for the Freeport-Pownal Little League. “From the player announcements to hanging out with Slugger, we are grateful to U.S. Cellular and the Portland Sea Dogs for such a memorable day.”

Winner, winner, chicken dinner

The Freeport Masons will host a Roast Chicken Supper on Saturday, May 20, at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive in Freeport from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will feature roast chicken, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, homemade biscuits, dessert and a beverage for only $9 per adult, with children under 12 half price. Those who attended the last event are asked to bring the tickets that were issued and check the bulletin board for winners of a free meal.

Grange arranging for first seasonal supper

Harraseeket Grange #9 will hold the first baked bean supper of the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27, 5-6 p.m., at 13 Elm St. in Freeport. The all-you-can-eat menu includes three kinds of homemade beans, hot dogs, pickles, biscuits, brown bread, potato salad, cole slaw, pasta salad, homemade pies, coffee, and beverages. The cost is $9, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.

‘Appalachian Odyssey’

Jeff Ryan, author of “Appalachian Odyssey,” a book about his 28-year-long adventure hiking the Appalachian Trail will be the presenter at the Freeport Conservation Trust Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m. at the Freeport Community Center. He will entertain with stories and photos, wit and wisdom of a long time, long distance hiker. The public is invited to the free event, where refreshments will be served.

Ribbon-cutting celebration at Wolfe’s Neck Farm

The public invited to join in celebrating improvements at Wolfe’s Neck Farm at a ribbon cutting and open house 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The barn and Little River house will be open to visitors, and staff will be on hand to answer questions. RSVP at wolfesneckfarm.org.

Those who have been at Wolfe’s Neck Farm over the past several of months have seen the renovations at the Little River Farmstead and new Livestock Education Barn coming together. The project, which is nearing completion, marks the beginning of a significant transformation at the farm. The improvements to the infrastructure were made with a deep respect and passion for the past. There is a commitment to restoring and repurposing the historic buildings to preserve the special quality and authenticity of Wolfe’s Neck Farm. The farm is at 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. Admission is $8 per person; 3 and under are free.

Spring Festival on the Farm

Come celebrate spring on Wolfe NeckFarm during a day of activity and learning Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Wolfe’s Neck Farm educational programming. This year’s Spring Festival will continue the tradition of great fun and learning for the whole family. Visitors can meet animals, try their hand at farm activities, enjoy music and food. There will also be face painting, hayrides, and informative demonstrations. Music, games, demonstrations and learning activities make the Spring Festival unique in its country setting. There will be opportunities to explore the trails and gardens, interact with the animals, learn about seeds and plants, try making wool rag rugs and more. Come meet barnyard animals, try your hand at farm crafts, learn about composting and more. There will be Food Vendors and music. Check out the Facebook page or website wolfesneckfarm.org for detailed schedules

Honey see, honey do with local beekeepers

Phil Gavin is a certified master beekeeper and co-owner with his wife, Meghan, of The Honey Exchange in Portland. He will speak at Freeport Woman’s Club on Friday, May 19, 1 p.m. at the Freeport Community Library. His talk will cover a brief history of beekeeping, its role in agriculture, and the economy. He will explain the life cycle of a hive through the course of a year. Come find out what all the buzz is about. If you have ever been curious about beekeeping and the production of honey, here is your chance to learn all about it. The talk is free and refreshments will be served. The Freeport Woman’s Club meets once a month at the Freeport Community Library for a business meeting and program. The club’s fundraising projects provide local scholarships, community improvements, donations to Freeport Community Services and support for women seeking career education. The monthly meetings include presentations on a variety of topics. New members are welcome from the greater Freeport area. Contact Betty Duckworth at 847-0240 or elizhard32@aol.com.

Volunteers to lead walking tours wanted

Want to share your love of Freeport’s history with visitors? Want to help raise the visibility of FHS and our community? If you can spare a couple of hours on a regular basis to lead a walking tour of downtown Freeport this summer, the Freeport Historical Society could use your help.

The historical society is planning to reintroduce the practice of offering walking tours to visitors through the summer to introduce them to Freeport’s architecture and history. Guides will receive training from FHS staff and will be equipped with a packet of notes and other information to help them.

Tours will likely be offered Tuesday through Saturday – and may change – while we the level of demand is gauged. Guides should be able to commit to a regular schedule on a volunteer basis, to allow tours to be planned effectively. A passion for Freeport history, an ability to retain information, and a friendly demeanor are all welcome assets. For more information email info@freeporthistoricalsociety.org.

Stepping to the Main Street Mile

Nike Factory Store is preparing to support the seventh annual Main Street Mile, which benefits the Freeport High School Track Team. Plan to gather your friends and family and meet us on Memorial Day for a fun-filled, one-mile run/walk down Main Street, and then stay for the parade and ceremonies at Memorial Park. The event is for all abilities and ages. Trophies will be given to the first and second male/female in the following age groups: 6 and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second male/female in the following age groups: 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and above.

Early registration is $10 per person or $8 per runner in an immediate family of four or more. An online registration fee of $2.75 per runner will be added to the entry fee in the online shopping cart. Register online at www.runinarace.com. Day Race day registration is 7-7:30 a.m., and cost $15 an individual or $10 per family, cash only. Number pick-up prior to the race is at the Nike Factory Store at Freeport Village Station on Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 28, noon-4 p.m. and race day, May 29, 7 – 7:30 a.m. Short sleeved T-shirts will be given to the first 100 registered runners. FMI question@runinarace.com.

Rock the Night Away

Following earlier successful dances, Durham Amvets will be having another dance at the Hall (1049 Royalsborough Road, Durham) on May 27, 8 p.m. to midnight. DJ Chaz, Your Maine DJ, will spin tunes to rock the night away. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Support the fund to maintain the AMVETS Hall as a community resource while enjoying an evening of fun.

Explore Maine’s Waterways

Join former director of the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, Michael Perry, on Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. at the Flagship Store Atrium for a slide show journey to some of Maine’s best kept paddling secrets. Get hints of ponds, lakes, and streams off the beaten path that are perfect for canoeing and kayaking. Based on 17 years of writing the monthly Canoeing in Maine column for the Maine Sunday Telegram, Perry will feature sixteen venues from the Maine-New Hampshire border to Acadia National Park, and from the Bangor region southwest to Kezar Lake country.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm Plant Sale

Rain or shine, the annual Wolfe’s Neck Farm Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A great selection of perennials, annuals, herbs and seedlings, from full shade to full sun, will be available. All plants are donated by volunteers, friends and neighbors. There will be plants for the beginning gardener and those with green thumbs. These are locally grown plants that do well in a Maine environment. Whether you are a novice looking to start your first garden or a green thumb looking for something new, the plants will run the gamut. The Annual Plant Sale is a wonderful way to recover from the long winter and support Wolfe’s Neck Farm, a nonprofit that has provided the region with educational and recreational opportunities for decades. Local master gardeners will be present to answer questions plants and gardening. Anyone wishing to donate plants should bring them to the farm on Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to contribute but needs help digging should contact Tim Lewis at striper295@comcast.net. Volunteers are sought for both days, and can contact Tim.

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

Slugger the Sea Dog greets his many fans at the Sea Dogs Little League take over in Freeport, where Freeport Pownal players experienced playing in the minor leagues.

“Appalachian Odyssey,” by Jeff Ryan, tells about a decades-long adventure hiking the Appalachian Trail. Ryan will talk about his quest at the Freeport Conservation Trust Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m. at the Freeport Community Center.