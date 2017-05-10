Tri-Town Notes: May 11

FCS ‘Read to Succeed’ program wins United Way award

On April 28, Freeport Community Services’ “Read to Succeed” program was a recipient of the ADVOCATE Award for Best Small Organization at the United Way of Greater Portland’s 2017 United We Thrive celebration held at the Westin Portland Harborview in downtown Portland. Over 200 people attended the inaugural event that included the presentation of awards in a variety of categories.

Read To Succeed of Freeport and Pownal is in its eighth year as an outreach literacy program that recruits, trains and places volunteer readers into day cares to promote the love of books and lifelong literacy skills in preschool children. Because most home-based day care providers are not able to bring the large number of children in their care to the library, the program brings the library experience to them.

Read To Succeed’s goals are all about encouraging reading and meeting preschoolers where they are.

Seventy book bags with 10 library-bound pre-school-age books are delivered. Read To Succeed partners with the Freeport Public Library to choose age-appropriate books, specifically for this program. The book bags are housed at the Freeport Community Center and volunteer readers have access to the book bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After being matched with a local daycare provider, volunteer readers visit the community center on a weekly basis to choose a book bag. The volunteer readers are encouraged to grow their relationship with the providers and children by adding their own personalities and special touches to their weekly reading sessions. They can include music and sing-alongs, puppets, crafts, and art projects.

The program has been introduced to seven Maine communities with heartwarming results of the love of books, better preschool reading readiness skills and steady access to excellent stories. “The volunteer readers love this program as much as the children do, and the childcare providers are thrilled with the program, as well. I attribute 100 percent of the success of Read To Succeed to the happy collaboration of readers, childcare providers and of course, the children they serve,” said Debbie Daggett, FCS volunteer coordinator.

In addition to this year’s, United Way of Greater Portland’s ADVOCATE Award, Read to Succeed was also a part of National Service Nation Week events during the year that Freeport Community Services was Maine’s service leader for the Service Nation organization. As part of Service Nation’s national family literacy conference in Boston, Read To Succeed was recognized as one of the excellent literacy programs. For more information, or to get involved, stop by FCS or visit www.fcsmaine.org.

New backpack food program needs volunteers

Teachers and school nurses across the state are finding that in too many instances, Monday morning comes and they are forced to compete against hunger for the attention of their students. The Freeport Backpack Program provides children who are suffering the effects of chronic hunger with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food to eat during weekends, when those crucial school meals are unavailable.

The Freeport Community Backpack Program is designed to help address food insecurity for children in our community. The mission of the program is to provide children who have food insecurity over the weekend with easy-to-take-home bags of food each Friday throughout the school year.

It is estimated that approximately 50 children in Regional School Unit 5 are in need of weekend food assistance. To address this need, a Backpack Committee has formed and is working on fundraising the full cost of the program up front, and will provide leadership and organization for program implementation. Food orders are placed through Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, a satellite partner with Good Shepherd Food Bank. Community volunteers will pick-up, pack and deliver the food to the schools each week.

The cost to be a BackPack Supporters is $225 per child per year to purchase food through MCHPP. For each donation of $225, a child in need will receive weekend food packs for the entire school year. Supporters will be recognized in BackPack Program communications. Donations of any amount are always greatly appreciated. All donations go directly to the purchase of food. For more information, visit FCS or fcs.com.

Durham Post & Auxiliary wants new members

Durham Amvets Post 13 and the new Ladies Auxiliary are both looking for veterans. Any veteran in the surrounding area (not just Durham) is eligible to join Post 13. Veterans from any branch of the service, whether they served during a conflict or not, with documentation of having served honorably with ID are encouraged to join. The Amvets also welcome active duty military, reservists, and members of the National Guard.

As noted by Post Commander Chad Burke, “Many veterans miss the camaraderie, and joining an Amvets Post helps fill that niche.” Amvets is an organization built upon community and serving the community whenever possible. Activities that members can enjoy include both fundraisers and “fun-raisers.” They work to be active and help members of the community. For instance, one priority each year is giving high school scholarships to both Freeport and Lisbon high school seniors.

The newly formed Amvets Post 13 is working to help veterans feel that there is community for them. To connect, call 353-2456 and leave a message. They meet the first and third Mondays of the month. You can stop by and introduce yourself then or go to one of their events – the Memorial Day parade is coming up, as well as a “welcome to summer” dance.

Durham Ladies Auxiliary at Amvets Post 13 is also looking for members, who are those whose spouse or parent has served honorably in any military branch, whether during a conflict or in peace time. You can find the Ladies Auxiliary busy working at joint fundraisers with the Amvets, as well as on their own projects. Contact Erica Burke at 841-4017 for more information.

Annual church fair

Durham Congregational Church at 773 Royalsborough Road, Durham, will hold its annual Fair on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. There are craft tables galore, interesting white elephant items with that special find, yummy goods available at the bake sale. The luncheon is always a hit, and you are sure to find something special at the silent auction. There is still room for more crafters – 6-foot tables are $20 and 8-foot tables are $25. If interested or have questions, call Linda Bowie at 926-4025.

Join the Durham Memorial Day parade

The Durham Amvets are looking for parade participants. Join with members of your company, organization, neighborhood, friends and family to design a float for the parade. Categories include business, nonprofit/civic, or neighborhood. Will you be in a walking group, driving an automobile or commercial vehicle, or have animals with you? Let them know. There will be ribbons awarded in different categories. Also, be prepared to provide additional information for the parade announcer. Line up will begin at 9 a.m. on Davis Road for a 10 a.m. kick off. The parade route starts at the corner of Davis Road and Royalsborough Road, heads south on Royalsborough Road (Route 136), pauses at the Sawyer Cemetery and ends at the Durham Community School. Go to the town website for complete information at durhamme.com or contact Joe Howe, parade coordinator, at 353-9110 or jrhowe3@outlook.com.

Sponsors needed to support Grand Old Flags

Residents are being sought for another initiative in Durham to sponsor a flag along the parade or 5K route. Checks should be made out to Allen Flag & Flag Pole Company, marked Flag Sponsorship and mailed to Town of Durham, 630 Hallowell Road, Durham, ME 04222. Find more information on this initiative on the town website at durhamme.com.

Rock the Night Away with Amvets

Following earlier successful dances, Durham Amvets Post 13 will be having a summer kick-off dance 8 p.m.-midnight May 27 at the Hall at 1049 Royalsborough Road. DJ Chaz, Your Maine DJ, will spin tunes so you can rock the night away. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Support the fund to maintain the AMVETS Hall as a community resource at a fun evening.

Memorial Day 5K lining up in Durham

The Durham 5K/Fun Run on Memorial Day still has room for runners. The race begins and ends at the Durham Amvets Post 13 at 1049 Royalsborough Road. Sign up information and registration forms are available at durhamme.com.

‘Lion’ being screened at Freeport Library

The Freeport Community Library will show the recently released film “Lion” at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, “Lion” is a 2016 biographical film based on the nonfiction book “A Long Way Home.”

The film tells the true story of a 5-year-old Indian boy named Saroo (played by Patel) who falls asleep on a train that takes him thousands of miles across India. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. The film received six Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. For more information see www.freeportlibrary.com or 865-3307.

Free tattoos for teens at FCL

Massachusetts henna artist Mandy Roberge will be offering free henna tattoos here at the Freeport Community Library on Tuesday, May 16, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Those in grades 6-12 are invited to drop in for a few minutes to get a tattoo. Kids under 18 need a signed parental consent form available at the Children’s Desk. For more information, see www.freeportlibrary.com or 865-3307.

Earth Jams Concert for Kids Returns

Matt Loosigian, the enthusiastic and charming musician, is back at the Freeport Community Library on Thursday, May 18 at 10:15 a.m. His audience is toddlers and their friends, so come with a friend or two to listen and dance to his wonderful tunes. For more information see www.freeportlibrary.com or call 865-3307.

Award-winning novelist lunching locally

The South Freeport Congregational Church will host award-winning mystery novelist Kathy Emerson (a.k.a. Kaitlyn Dunnett) Friday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. Emerson has written over 56 books in several different genres and under several different names. She is best known for historical mysteries, including the Face Down Mystery Series, featuring a 16th-century gentlewoman, herbalist and sleuth.

Her nonfiction work “How to Write Killer Historical Mysteries” won an Agatha Award. She’s also written children’s books and romance novels.

Enjoy a catered lunch while listening to the author speak of her inspirations and the writing process. Tickets are $15; call 865-4012 for reservations.

Freeport United Soccer Club fall evaluations

Freeport United Soccer Club provides area children the opportunity to play competitive youth soccer in a league with similar clubs in the Casco Bay and Mid-Coast regions. Freeport United offers teams for boys and girls from under 9 to under 14 age groups. Players participate on the age-appropriate team based on the U.S. Youth Soccer age standards (age as of Aug. 1, 2017).

Mandatory pre-registration and player evaluations sessions will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 for girls and Sunday, May 21 for boys at Hunter Road Fields Complex. Attending a player evaluation is mandatory for both new and returning players. New players to the club must have completed two years of recreational soccer in order to be considered for placement on a Freeport United Team. See UnitedSoccerClub.com for more information and specifics by age.

Scout-O-Rama returns

Hosted by L.L. Bean and the local Boy Scout Council, and conducted in Discovery Park – directly in the center of the flagship store in Freeport – Scout-O-Rama is where the spirit of scouting will be on display for the state of Maine to see 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. All Scout troops, packs, crews, and posts, friends and families, former Scouts and new members are invited to join the day of celebration and exploration. Girl Scouts are encouraged to attend as well. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited that L.L. Bean is again partnering with us to offer this fun, adventure-filled day for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Venturers, Explorers and Sea Scouts,” said Eric Tarbox, CEO and Scout executive at Pine Tree Council. “This is also an opportunity for other youth interested in Scouting to experience what Scouting has to offer.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade of Scouts down Main Street in Freeport. Then everyone will join SCOUT-O-RAMA Chairman Ken Sparta in Discovery Park to “Show your Spirit.” This year’s event will include displays of Scouting’s past, present and future; a Grand Parade of Maine Scouts; Older Scout Obstacle Course and patrol challenges and; activities and games for all ages.

The Council Pinewood Derby Race will be part of the event and watch the council- wide Webelos Cross Over ceremony. There will be the Boy Scouts of America Scout Shop, patrol and den awards, and free L.L. Bean gifts for all participants.

Zach Fowler, winner of the History Channel’s “Alone” series, will be on hand to share his slingshot expertise and sign autographs. Tim Jarvis, will share his work to recreate the Shackelton expedition. Youths can ride fat-tire bikes, try skateboarding or experience a climbing wall – all for free. L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School classes in kayaking, sporting clays and archery will also be available the day of the event for a small fee. Sign up before event at www.LLBean.com/ods.

Ken Sparta, program director of the Pine Tree Council, said, “This is a chance for Scouts, families and the public to experience a variety of outdoor sports, activities and ‘survival’ challenges.” More information is at scoutingevent.com.

Durham man new game warden

Kyle Franklin from Durham is going to Estcourt Station District after graduating with the Maine Warden Service’s 10 newest game wardens at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The new wardens recently completed an extensive 12 week advanced academy specifically for Maine’s game wardens. The Advanced Warden Academy followed the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program required of all full-time Maine police officers. The past 12 weeks prepared the new wardens by utilizing classroom, field and scenario based training components.

Critical aspects of game warden work include search and rescue, recreational vehicle crash investigation, snowmobiling, water survival, physical fitness, jiu jitsu, public relations, and bureau policies and procedures are among the many topics of training covered.

Speakers at the graduation included Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, Game Warden Service Col. Joel Wilkinson, Chaplain Kate Braestrup, Warden Service Capt. Shon Theriault, class speaker Harry Wiegman and keynote speaker Lt. Adam Gormely.

Second Annual Plant Expedition

Freeport Historical Society is hosting the second annual plant expedition 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at 45 Main St. The event includes three great opportunities to support local nonprofits. The Freeport Historical Society’s Town & Country Plant Sale begins with the member’s preview at 8:30-9:30 a.m. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the sale is open to all.

There will also be a Garden Tools Flea Market. To donate unused clay pots and old garden tools in good, clean working condition to the flea market, contact info@freeporthistoricalsociety.org. All donations will be accepted May 17-19 at 45 Main St. All proceeds from the Town & Country plant Sale will help support the gardens at the Freeport Historical Society. While shopping, be sure to try the goodies at the Freeport Women’s Club Bake Sale, available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take a trip out to Wolfe’s Neck Farm Plant Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 138 Burnett Road, Freeport for more plants and goodies.

Wolf Neck Club scholarship fundraiser

The Wolf Neck Club Scholarship Fundraiser will take place on the lawn at Key Bank, 135 Main St, Freeport on Saturday, May 13, 9-11 a.m.

A variety of garden-grown perennials and home-baked treats will be for sale. Get there early for the best selection. Proceeds support a scholarship for a Freeport High School graduate.

World-renowned explorer to speak

Tim Jarvis, renowned polar explorer, will be speaking Saturday, May 13, 7 – 8 p.m. at the L.L. Bean Flagship Store at 95 Main St, Freeport. On a March 2013 expedition Jarvis, who is also an environmental scientist, led a team that made the first successful retracing of legendary polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1916 Antarctic survival journey. Using the same rudimentary equipment, period clothing and technology as Shackleton, Jarvis’ team sailed a replica James Caird lifeboat 1,500 kilometers across the Southern Ocean from Elephant Island to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia. Then he climbed through the island’s mountainous interior with virtually no equipment or provisions.

It was the first time anyone recreated Shackleton’s journey, regarded by many, Sir Edmund Hillary included, as the greatest survival journey of all time. In his talk, Jarvis applies the lessons he learned from both the Shackleton Epic Expedition and more than two decades of polar expeditions to teach about leadership, problem-solving, risk management, teamwork, motivation and goal setting. Jarvis provides gripping, first-hand accounts of the challenges he has faced in achieving the impossible, and offers unique insights into the very real parallels that exist between his expeditions and achieving at the highest level.

Pownal open mic night

Fuego Diablo will host an Open Mic Music Night on Saturday, May 20, at 52 Loring Lane in Pownal. Musicians, singers, storytellers, poets and entertainers of all ages and abilities are invited to take the stage at this intimate acoustic venue that has become a crowd favorite. Performers requiring gear should bring their own. A sign-up sheet is available and impromptu collaborations are always welcome. Seating is limited.

Creative world cuisine, including gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly fare, is served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., when the music will promptly begin. The event is free and open to the public.

From Celtic harp & blues harmonica to Norse mythology and techno dance music, music nights at Fuego Diablo are always varied, always supportive, and great fun. Whether strumming your first chords on the ukelele or debuting your latest album, if you have the courage to perform you are sure to be heartily received.

Visit Fuego Diablo on Facebook at fuegodiablopownal for videos and photos from past music nights. For more information, 408-3185.

Freeport Middle School Honor Roll

The following students at Freeport Middle School were recognized for academic excellence and earned a place on the second-trimester honor roll:

Grade 6

High Honors

Zane Aguiar, Meredith Carter, Alexander Dawson, Finnian Furtney, Lilian Gillis, Ava Klein, Will Morris, Lauren Roussel, Theodore Whelan, Jillian Wight, Isla Wilson

Honors

Phoebe Keliher, Guillermo Lara, Nihal Patel, Mason Riggs, Logan Schulz, Kathleen Tracy, Sarah Tryon, Kendra Williams, Ian Williamson

Grade 7

High Honors

Brooke Brier, Meredith Brier, Brian Brogan, Anthony Casale, Vivien Crawford, Tessa Errico, Isaac Flood, Amelia Goodwin, Nicholas Intraversato, Robert Landry, Samuel Maneikis, Andrew Morrissey, Katharine Murray, Ella Nigro, Samuel Robinson, Marcello Santomenna, Riley Simon, Madeline Smith, Hunter Towne, Savannah Tracy, John Vnek, Lillian Welsher

Honors

Gabe Bean, Zachary Benner, Colin Cronin, Megan Driscoll, Aleksandr Gideon, Jackson Giumarro, Curdt Gowen, Ian Grimm, Brady Grogan, Jacie Lavers, Mary Kathryn Murphy, Annie Norman, Brook Pawlowski, Ian Perilla, Ty Perilla, Helen Pope, Faith Robillard, Mariah Sawyer, Keigan Shea, Olivia Ulrickson, Zachary Wentworth, Lillian White, Ellie Whittier, Augustus Wing, James Wyman

Grade 8

High Honors

Dena Arrison, Emma Barry, Nathaniel Davis, Jane Dawson, Elias Dorsey, Alexander Hallstrom, Halorie Kivler, Joseph Les, Sydney Morrison, Leah Rusiecki, Sydney Silva, Eleanor Sterling

Honors

Nicholas Bither, Selena Cummings, Autumn Golding, Nathan Hinds, Martin Horne, Carly Intraversato, Anthony Panciocco, Ethan Prescott, Cameron Strong

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnews@gmail.com.

Zach Fowler, winner of the History Channel’s “Alone” series, will be at Scout-O-Rama, being hosted by L.L. Bean on May 13, to demonstrate his prowess with a slingshot and sign autographs for fans.

Jarvis