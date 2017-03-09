Tri-Town Notes: March 9

Armchair Travel series Mondays in March

Join the growing number of eager armchair travelers who vicariously enjoy site-seeing with local residents serving as tour guides at Freeport Community Library. These guides share photos and brief travelogues of their adventures abroad.

Upcoming departure dates and destinations include:

• Monday, March 13, 6:30 p.m., sailor Hugh Freund. See Rio de Janiero, Brazil, from the point of view of former Paralympic silver medalist Hugh Freund, who will share highlights from his summer 2016 experiences on Guanabara Bay.

• Monday, March 20, 6:30 p.m., Polly Brann. Visualize world peace and warm sand between your toes when Polly Brann takes us on a leisurely vacation to the Bahamas.

Scholarship season off to a start

Applications for the Atlantic Credit Union 2017 Scholarships are now available. The 2017 Atlantic Credit union college scholarship program is available to members who are graduating high school. This scholarship program offers seniors the chance to be awarded one $7,500 scholarship, one $2,500 scholarship, one $1,000 scholarship or one of eight $500 scholarships.

To be considered for the scholarship awards, all applicants must submit an application form, write a 350- to 400-word essay, and provide a resume and letter of reference. All submitted applications and documents will be reviewed by the Atlantic Scholarship Committee.

To apply, download the application and rules from the Atlantic Credit Union website, or obtain them at any Atlantic branch in Brunswick, Topsham, Freeport or Cumberland. Applications and rules will also be available in the Guidance Department at Brunswick High School, Mt. Ararat High School, Freeport High School and Greely High School. All applications must be received or postmarked by April 2, 2017.

Tortoise and Hare 5K

Join the 8th annual Bow Street Market Tortoise and Hare 5K on April 1in Freeport. Male and female winners will receive a $100 Bow Street Market cash card.

Prizes are also awarded to the “hares,” or the fastest, and the “tortoises” who can come closest to predicting their time in several age groups. T-Shirts are also guaranteed to the first 100 registered runners.

Pre-registration before March 31 is $20; race-day registration at 8:30 a.m. is $25. The start time for the race is 9 a.m.

Online registration and more information is available at runinarace.com.

Proceeds benefit the Freeport Running Boosters, a nonprofit that supports the Freeport High School running teams. If the race is canceled due to extreme weather conditions, there will be no make-up date and no refunds.

Mast Landing School to host Tavares

Mast Landing School in Freeport will host author and illustrator Matt Tavares on Thursday, March 9.

Tavares was a studio art major at Bates College when he rediscovered his love for picture books, and decided to try to make his own. For a senior thesis he wrote and illustrated a story about a boy who caught a magic foul ball at a Boston Red Sox game. Tthree years later, “Zachary’s Ball” became his first published book and went on to win an Oppenheim Gold Seal Award, a Massachusetts Book Award Honor, and was also named one of Yankee Magazine’s 40 Classic New England Children’s Books.

Tavares has published 16 more books, many about baseball, and he has won several awards, including three Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, six Oppenheim Gold Seal Awards, and an Orbis Pictus Award Honor. Two of his books have been named ALA Notable books. His artwork has been exhibited at museums and recognized as art in its own right.

His most recent book, “Growing up Pedro,” is a picture-book biography of Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, who dreamed of playing in the major leagues with his brother, Ramon. Tavares examines both Pedro Martinez’s rise to the top of his game and the power of the bond between brothers. “Growing Up Pedro” is a nominee for the Maine Student Book Award.

At Mast Landing School, Tavares will spend the day teaching students the writing and illustrating process. He will also work to inspire students as authors and artists by working with and providing content for teachers to use in classroom instruction. Art created by Mast Landing’s students inspired by Tavares’ visit will be exhibited at the Freeport Community Library in April.

Tavares’ visit is sponsored by the Mast Landing School Library and funded in part by grants from Mast Landing School’s parent-teacher club and the Maine Arts Commission.

Bike-packing India’s Himalaya with Bill Yeo

Bill Yeo, adventure traveler has made another movie. It will be shown on Friday, March 10, at the L.L. Bean camping Atrium in the Flagship Store in Freeport.

The film contains breathtaking scenery, wonderful people and amazing biking. The film is another glimpse into the life of the Yeos, who were born into and have embraced the adventurer’s life.

Yeo credits his mom with inspiring the adventuresome spirit that is his vocation as retail manager for the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School. Family hikes and mountain climbing were part of life growing up for Yeo. At age 12, brothers Bill and Mike completed all the 4,000 peaks in Maine during summer vacation. Now, both biking and hiking remain part of their lives. Together they have biked across Africa, climbing peaks as they went, biked South America, again climbing peaks and visiting ruins along the way. They biked the Amazon basin, experiencing the extremes of the region first hand.

A published scientific researcher, Yeo is also a professional speaker in adventure travel. During the brothers’ fifth trip to the Himalayas, the connections with the locals are a big part of the adventure.

This film will entertain the entire family as the brothers negotiate transactions without speaking the local language and ride single-file on dangerous, precipitous cliffside trails. It might inspire you to plan your own big trip.

Freeport Cultural Plan needs answers

The Freeport Town Council and Freeport Arts and Cultural Alliance are embarking on an effort to collect information on creative resources in Freeport. They need your information in a comprehensive, community designed Freeport Cultural Plan questionnaire.

The concept is that the answers will help to plan a movement that will enhance the quality of life for residents as well as the creative economy here in Freeport.

Whether you live, work, or just spend time in Freeport, your feedback is needed. Please shape the cultural plan by taking a few minutes to complete the Public Opinion Survey, the Artist & Performer Survey and/or an Organization Survey. You may fill out as many of the surveys as apply to you. Each survey takes about five minutes. Find the surveys at reinholtconsulting.com/freeport/.

Ancestors in the Attic

Everyone is invited to attend “Ancestors in the Attic,” Saturday, March 18, from noon-3 p.m. at Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St.

The program will begin with a light buffet lunch, and will be followed by participants describing a historical object or photograph they have brought along. This event coincides with a new exhibit, “Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” and is meant to give the public an opportunity to tell a story about their historic artifact. Come and share your enthusiasm for historic objects.

Don’t have an object to share, but are curious about other’s collections? Everyone is welcome.RSVP by Wednesday, March 16, if you plan to attend for lunch at historicfreeport.org, 865-3170, or info@freeporthistoricalsociety.org.

Maine author and illustrator Matt Tavares works in his studio prior to his visit to Mast Landing School in Freeport. Bike-packer Bill Yeo will screen his latest film on Friday at L.L. Bean in Freeport.