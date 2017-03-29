Tri-Town Notes: March 30

Freeport teen wins statewide Junior Duck Stamp contest

A multi-media drawing by local resident Min Wu won Best of Show in the Maine competition of the 2017 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. Judging was held at the L.L. Bean Freeport flagship store March 22 and the awards were presented March 25. Wu, who is a senior at Freeport High School, entered her drawing of wood ducks, which was chosen from 468 pieces received from 10 schools and groups throughout Maine. Her winning artwork will now compete in the national contest in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 21, and be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year. Wu is a dedicated artist who is studying as many media as she can; her pair of wood ducks was done in pencil and watercolor. Wu will be spending next year studying traditional Chinese arts, including calligraphy and classical Chinese embroidery.

The national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. The stamps cost $5 each, with proceeds providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2nIw3rC.

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest is organized each year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is part of a program that teaches students in grades K-12 about wetlands and waterfowl conservation. It is modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp Contest for adult artists. Students create original artwork showing North American waterfowl in their natural habitats, for which first, second, third and honorable mention awards are given out in four age categories.

The program was created in 1989; more than 30,000 students throughout the United States, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands participate. Preparation and participation is itself an educational experience in that students are required to think about and understand the fundamental principles of anatomy and environmental sciences. It also provides an opportunity for students to express their knowledge about the beauty and diversity of wildlife artistically.

FHS Principal’s Award announced

Perrin Davidson of Freeport, a senior at Freeport High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Freeport High, Perrin has distinguished himself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Jennifer Gulko said. “He very much deserves this recognition.”

Perrin, Gulko and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with a plaque and by awarding five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented to students at more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.

Marathon speaker at L.L. Bean

Maine’s own Pat Gallant-Charette, a marathon swimmer who has already completed five of the seven most challenging open-ocean swims in the world, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the L.L. Bean Camping Atrium in Freeport.

Gallant-Charette will share her personal journey from “spectator mom” to a world-renowned record holder who was nominated twice for World Open Water Swimmer Woman of the Year. Gallant-Charette began open-water distance swimming in her early 40s in 1997 with the 2.4-mile Peaks to Portland race. Since then, she has conquered the English Channel, Catalina Channel, Strait of Gibraltar and Tsugaru Channel in Japan and the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland. These marathon swims are part of her quest to complete the Oceans Seven Challenge, which involves crossing a channel from each of the seven continents. As a retired nurse, at 65, the grandmother has time on her hands to complete the next two swims. Come meet Gallant-Charette and listen to her amazing stories.

Local playwright to speak in S. Freeport

Simon Skold will speak Wednesday, April 5 on his experience writing, directing and producing the musical “Letters at Sea: the Tale of the Ship Hornet,” as part of the Wednesday Wisdom Series at South Freeport Congregational Church. The talk will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $5. Skold is the director and drama teacher at Freeport High School, the school from which he graduated in 2006. After two years at Fordham University he transferred to the University of Southern Maine’s theater program, where he learned the vocabulary of the trade. After graduation, he spent time traveling, including a year in Palestine with visits to Jordan, Qatar, Nepal, Denmark, Sweden, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Canada. His first play, “Birdies, Boots and Bonnets” was written in his junior year of high school for their competitive one-act play piece. After that, he wrote a travel blog and many journals, but no other plays. “Letters at Sea: the Tale of the Ship Hornet” premiered last fall.

Juried student exhibit at FCL

Each April the Freeport Community Library displays the artwork of RSU 5 Freeport High School students in the main reading room. The large, mixed-media exhibit showcases the immense artistic talent of over 70 area young people from Durham, Freeport and Pownal. The exhibit is sponsored and juried by the Freeport Woman’s Club. The artwork on display is a testimony to the exceptional instruction provided by teachers Kim Medsker-Mehalic and Charles Andreson. The creativity they inspire in their very talented art students will be on display for the entire month. The exhibit can be viewed during normal library business hours. For more information, go to www.freeportlibrary.com.

The time to battle browntail moth is now

Now is the time to check for browntail moth caterpillar webs. On the homepage of Freeport’s website at www.freeportmaine.com there is information on how to recognize, treat and manage the browntail moth caterpillar. There are also also links to the Maine Forest Service and a video showing how to clip browntail moth caterpillar webs.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm hiring

Wolfe’s Neck Farm wouldn’t be the community treasure it is without all of its wonderful supporters and volunteers. The farm also relies on great employees. Maybe you or someone you know would be interested in working at the farm.

The Farm needs over 30 people to fill seasonal openings across all departments: education, office, agriculture and campground. Spring, summer and fall opportunities are available, and there is one opening for a year-round position. For more information, check the website at wolfesneckfarm.org.

Spring ahead at the Tortoise and Hare 5K

To celebrate spring, join the 8th annual Bow Street Market Tortoise and Hare 5K, located at Bow Street Market in Freeport. Male and female winners will receive a $100 Bow Street Market Cash Card, and prizes will also be awarded to the “hares” or the fastest, and the “tortoises,” the people who can most closely predict their time in the following male and female age groups: 12 and under; 13-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70 and older. T-shirts will be guaranteed to the first 100 registered runners. The entry fee before March 31 is $20. Beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the race, registration will be $25. The start time is 9 a.m. Online registration and more information is available at runinarace.com. The proceeds will benefit the Freeport Running Boosters, a nonprofit group that supports the Freeport High School running teams. Note if the race is canceled due to extreme weather conditions, there will be no make-up date and no refunds.

Pownal Easter Sunrise Service

An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16 at the base and summit of Bradbury Mountain in Pownal. There will be refreshments after at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Take a voyage with local author

Kristin Krause Nam will speak about her book “Last Voyage of the Hornet” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Freeport Community Library. The book tells the true story of Freeport native, Capt. Josiah Mitchell, whose ship, the Hornet, burned in the Pacific in 1866. After the first mate accidentally sets a fire, 31 men had to flee in three small boats with only three days’ rations. The crewmen contended with the natural world in the form of enormous waves, swordfish and a tornado. As resources dwindle, they increasingly contend with each other as well. There is talk of mutiny, murder, and even cannibalism.

Over the course of their adventure, they drift an astonishing 4,300 miles – a feat that rivals the better-known stories of Captain Bligh or the whale ship Essex. When they finally reach safety, they meet an ambitious, but frustrated young reporter named Samuel Clemens who recognizes the story as the break he needs. He writes up the tale and finds the fame he seeks as Mark Twain. Based on the diaries of Mitchell and two passengers, “Last Voyage of the Hornet” is a tale of leadership, courage, and the refusal to surrender.

Copies of Nam’s book will be available for purchase and signing. For directions to Freeport Community Library go to www.freeportlibrary.com or call 865-3307.

Upcycle a beloved shirt at Threads of Hope

Threads of Hope Thrift encourages re-purposing, renewing and reusing things from the shop and are offering classes to inspire people. The final class in the series is T-Shirt Bags, an all-ages class where beloved T’s become tote bags on April 8 at 3 p.m. Space is limited so registration is necessary at http://bit.ly/2ouYqXN. Come early to purchase an item to upcycle or bring one from home. Additional supplies and instructions are free.

Min Wu, a senior at Freeport High School, will compete at the national level after winning the state competition of the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design contest. Wu’s portrait of two wood ducks will be part of a nationwide, year-long tour.

Simon Skold, director and drama teacher at Freeport High School, will speak about his experience writing, directing and producing the musical “Letters at Sea: the Tale of the Ship Hornet” in South Freeport on April 5.

Freeport High School Interact Club students attended the New Generations Interact Conference held March 25 at Scarborough High School. Yarmouth native, former Boston University ice hockey player and philanthropist Travis Roy was keynote speaker. From left, Elida Kydyrova, Roy, Molly Whelan and Lily Horne.