Tri-Town Notes: March 3

Tri-Town Notes

Local boy holds food drive to celebrate 13th birthday

In just two hours, 1,650 pounds of food and over $1,500 in monetary donations were accepted at the Yarmouth Community Food Pantry when Jared Conant celebrated his birthday by holding a Community Food Drive on Feb. 25.

Last year, when he turned 12, Jared learned that in Maine, one in four children struggle with hunger, and proper nutrition is critical to a child’s development and academic achievement. Part of what he learned about hunger led Jared to the decision to run a food drive to help end hunger in his corner of Maine. He decided to have the same party this year and it was a great success.

Jared accepted donations 9-11 a.m. at the pantry, which is located at First Parish Congregational Church at 116 Main St., and provides food to residents of Yarmouth, Freeport, and North Yarmouth. Inspired by Jared, there was a steady stream of friends and residents with bags and boxes all morning long, bringing goods and birthday greetings.

Jared had a great group of friends with him that helped to make this act of kindness work. Jared’s friend, Milo Wiebus, said it was a great way to celebrate a birthday, and he was glad to support his friend by participating. He said Jared is an inspiration, and they both like to participate in social justice events.

Meet and greet Freeport’s K-9 team

The Freeport Police Department recently recognized Officer Matthew Moorhouse for winning the Meritorious Service Award this year at the Maine Association of Police awards banquet. Moorhouse is the K-9 officer in Freeport who handles his partner, Cassie. Residents will have a chance to meet Officer Matt and Cassie at Freeport Community Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Moorhouse and Cassie are certified for tracking, evidence and article recovery, building searches, and criminal apprehension. Come with questions for this wonderful team.

Woodcarver to detail hobby for Women’s Club

Albert Kolodji will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Freeport Woman’s Club at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Freeport Community Library. Kolodji was raised in Minnesota and has had a love for woodcarving since the age of 5. In just the eighth grade, Albert built his first wood turning lathe using a washing machine motor. Wood carving has stayed with him throughout his 25 years working at L.L. Bean. He was recently commissioned to carve a wooden replica for the 100th anniversary of the original Bean Boot, which is currently on display at the Bean Hunting and Fishing Store.

Another love of his is the sea and, as a licensed sea captain, Albert has long carved sailboats. This will be an intriguing look into his dedication to his craft. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

The Freeport Woman’s Club is a 90-year-old service organization; members meet once a month at the Freeport Community Library for a business meeting and program. The club’s fundraising projects include a Spring Bazaar and a bake sale on Election Day. Money raised provides local scholarships, community improvements, donations to Freeport Community Services and support for women seeking career education. The monthly meetings include presentations on a variety of topics. New members are welcome from the greater Freeport area. Contact Betty Duckworth (207)847-0240 or elizhard32@aol.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at AMVETS

Everyone will be Irish during a night of music and dancing at the Durham AMVETS Hall, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, March 17. Drink some green beer – or green whatever – and have a blast while supporting the fund to maintain the AMVETS Hall, located at 1049 Royalsborough Road. Tickets for the BYOB event are $10, and will be available in advance from Darin Baker at 713-8544 or at the Durham Get n GO.

Explore great destinations

Join the growing number of eager armchair travelers who vicariously enjoy sightseeing with local residents serving as tour guides during the Armchair Travel series Mondays in March at the Freeport Community Library. All talks begin at 6:30 p.m. These guides share photos and brief travelogues of their adventures abroad .

Upcoming departure dates and destinations include:

Monday, March 6: Jack Montgomery, photographer

Sushi, samurai, ancient imperial palaces and lush, mountainous parks … get the chance to savor the visual and cultural feast that is Japan with professional photographer Jack Montgomery.

Monday, March 13: Hugh Freund, sailor

See Rio de Janiero, Brazil from the point of view of silver medalist Hugh Freund who will share highlights from his Summer 2016 Paralympic sailing experiences on Guanabara Bay.

‘Organizational Zen’ workshop

Are you always late to lunch or meetings or can’t find your keys? Bills aren’t paid on time and people have to remind you about commitments? Or maybe you just feel edgy thinking you’ve forgotten to do something – but aren’t sure?

Do you say to yourself, “This is just how I am,” or “I’ve never been organized.” Do you secretly want to get more done? Join organizational habits expert Janie Downey Maxwell Freeport Community Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, for a free workshop to learn how to get everything done from big projects to everyday tasks. “Organizational Zen” will help you bring organizational peace into your life.

Downey Maxwell reminds people that much of what we do is based on habit, habits can change and she can help. Downey Maxwell highly recommends bringing a notebook and pen.

Lego Club builds imagination

The FCL Lego Club meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, every first Wednesday of the month at the Freeport Community Library for children ages 5-11 to build amazing LEGO creations. All LEGOS are provided; kids just have to bring their imagination for an hour of fun in the Community Room. There is no need to sign up, just show up and build. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ to be screened at FCL

Freeport Community Library will show the recently released film “Florence Foster Jenkins” starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16.



Florence Foster Jenkins” is based on the incredible true story of an inspiring New York socialite who dreams of becoming a great opera singer. While the voice she hears in her head is beautiful, to everyone else it is hilariously awful. Her husband and biggest fan, St. Clair Bayfield, is determined to protect his beloved Florence from the truth. But when Florence stages a huge concert at Carnegie Hall, he faces his greatest challenge to make sure her performance hits all the right notes.

Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance. This is a totally delightful movie. Freeport Community Library welcomes the public and library members free of charge to this fun film, which is rated PG-13, and is 110 minutes in length.

With a little help from his friends, Jared Conant, front row, second from left, held a successful food drive on this birthday. With Jared are Milo Weibus, Aidan Kamm, and Benjamin Flowerdew. In back are Jay Orser, Ethan Lombard, Jack Gawtry, Stevie Fulton, Cole Snyder, Wyatt Gawtry, Kevin Kamm and Owen Kamm.

Officer Matthew Moorhouse and K-9 Cassie will be at the Freeport Community Library for a meet-and-greet Wednesday, March 15.