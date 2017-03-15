Tri-Town Notes: March 16

Dinner, music highlight St. Patrick’s Day dinner

On Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m., Community Hall at the South Freeport Congregational Church will be the place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A catered Irish dinner will be served with Guinness beef stew, Colcannon mashed potatoes, Irish flag salad, Irish soda bread and dessert. The event is BYOB, and will include traditional Irish music by guitarist Tim Morrison and vocalist Haleigh Doyle. There will be Irish fun for all at $20 per person. Reserve by calling 865-4012 by March 15.

Masons serving roast pork for supper

The Freeport Masons will host a Roast Pork Supper 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive in Freeport. The menu will include mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, homemade biscuits, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $9 per adult, and children under 12 are $4.50. Those who attended the last supper are reminded to bring their tickets and check the bulletin board for winners of a free meal.

Threads of Hope offering free up cycle classes

A free Make a Wristlet from a Necktie class will be held 3-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Threads of Hope Thrift, a program of Catholic Charities Maine. Besides running the thrift shop in Freeport, the organization encourages re-purposing, re-newing and re-using things from the shop for gifts, for fun, for yourself to use. To fulfill that goal, classes are being held to inspire people to re-use items. The Splatter Paint Jeans class was a big success. During Making Wristlets from Neckties, a funky tie will be used to make a chic smartphone case. Upcoming classes include Tea Cup Candles at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and T-Shirt Bags, an all-ages class where beloved T’s become tote bags at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Space is limited, so registration is necessary at http://bit.ly/2np1RPG. Come early to purchase an item to up cycle or bring one from home. Additional supplies and instructions are free.

Devil of a good time at Fuego Diablo

Fuego Diablo begins its fifth season of Open Mic Music Nights on Saturday, March 18, 5:30 p.m. at 52 Loring Lane in Pownal. Musicians, singers, storytellers, poets and entertainers of all ages and abilities are invited to take the stage at this intimate acoustic venue. Performers requiring gear should bring their own. A sign-up sheet is available and impromptu collaborations are always welcome. Seating is limited. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, performers are encouraged to add Irish offerings to their sets, whether traditional music or a bit of U2 and Van Morrison. Creative world cuisine, including gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, is served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and music begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Fuego Diablo is the creation of musician/composer Jamie Pearson and artist/writer Wren Pearson. What began as an avenue to meet local musicians during the long Maine winters at their home has blossomed into a community of performers. From Celtic harp and blues harmonica to Norse mythology and techno dance music, music nights at Fuego Diablo are varied, supportive and great fun. Whether strumming your first chords on the ukelele or debuting your latest album, if you have the courage to perform you are sure to be heartily received. Visit Fuego Diablo on Facebook for videos and photos from past music nights. For more information, call 408-3185.

Evening fete benefits Durham PTA

A fundraiser for the Durham Community School PTA that includes drinks, food and live music will be held 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at AMVETS Post 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road, West Durham. Music will be provided by Pedro’s Big Adventure, and the event will include both a silent and live auction. The annual event is the PTA’s largest annual fundraiser. Each year the PTA funds about $16,000 worth of field and enrichment activities for the children who attend DCS. All money raised directly benefits students and helps sponsor musical instruments, art supplies, physical education supplies, field trips and other enrichment activities. For more information visit the school’s Facebook page.

Best of Durham sought for photo contest

The town of Durham is sponsoring a photo contest to find images that best share the beauty and character of the town. Photos will be judged in three categories – Durham at Work, Durham at Play and Durham’s Natural Beauty. Prizes offered in each category: first prize, $100; second prize, $50; and third prize, $50. The deadline for submissions is May 31. The winning photographs will be featured on the town of Durham website and will be shown at the town office. For more information on submitting photos, visit www.durhamme.com.

Branch out at apple grafting class

Participants will get to graft their own tree and take it home with them at an apple pruning and grafting workshop 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 25. The event will be presented by the Freeport Historical Society, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, Retree Us, and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Cumberland County at Pettengill Farm in Freeport. The cost is $25 per person, register at http://bit.ly/2mnIHc3.

Local mystery writer to speak at FCL

Author Mark A. Evans will be discussing how a career blue collar carpenter came to write his first novel in his 50s on Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Evans will also discuss his mystery, entitled “The Flame,” at the free event at Freeport Community Library.

Evans has lived and worked most of his life in Mid-Coast Maine. He sees life as an adventure, and he infuses his experiences growing up in Maine into his writing. Evans has spent his life as a carpenter and as a general contractor doing renovations, new construction and building housing for people with disabilities. Recently, he chose self-employment to allow more time for creative projects and fun adventures, from writing a book to climbing mountains.

“The Flame” follows the adventures of Julie, a high school freshman living in a small Mid-Coast town. At a time of loss, Julie discovers that she has a very rare ability which will alter the future for her and her brother. They have so much to learn and no one to help them. At a boarding camp in the middle of the Maine woods with strangers from distant countries, a mystery becomes apparent, and they are the only ones who can solve it. Evans will discuss his life choices and Julie’s predicament.

Explore the world during Armchair Travel Series

Join your neighbors to visualize world peace and warm sand between your toes when Polly Brann takes the audience on a leisurely virtual vacation to the Bahamas at Freeport Community Library on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. On Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m., Hans Krahn gives listeners an insider look at Germany, Austria and Poland. Oktoberfest in March, anyone? Alas, no Becks allowed in the community meeting room, but members of the audience can look forward to a great trip for the final Armchair Travel March Series.

More travel adventures

“Traveling the Silk Road from China to Italy by Bicycle,” will be presented by Peter Robbins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the LL Bean Flagship Store Camping Atrium.

Peter, from Maine, and Coco, from Italy, met in China and had a crazy idea – to bike the Silk Road from China to Coco’s hometown in Italy. Over the course of a year, they traveled the 5,000 miles by bicycle, bus, train, truck and ship. It was a true adventure.

“I’ve been passionate about riding bikes and taking photos since I started learning how to do both when I was eight years old – it was a big year for me,” Robbins said.” His stunning photographs of this remote and challenging region of the world are an insightful glimpse into the area.

Along the way, the pair climbed through stunning mountain passes and explored forgotten Silk Road cities. They met countless kind and generous people who helped them on their way and enriched the experience. This is a slide show presentation of their experiences and adventure of a lifetime.

Fowl play at LL Bean stamp display

The Jr. Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit will be hung at the LL Bean Flagship Store Camping Atrium from Friday, March 24, at 8 a.m.to Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m.

The 23rd annual statewide competition for the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest is underway. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invited students in grades K-12 to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second and third places and honorable mentions. Maine students participate each year. This year judging Maine entries will take place at L.L. Bean. The winners will be displayed in the Camping Department Atrium Friday morning through Sunday night. Stop by to see this impressive display and admire the fine work these children have submitted. The Maine Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington, D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamps (which cost $5 each) support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools.

Ancestors in the Attic

“Ancestors in the Attic” will be held Saturday, March 18, noon-3 p.m. at Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St. The program will begin with a light buffet lunch to become acquainted, and will be followed by participants describing a historical object or photograph they have brought along. This event coincides with a new exhibit “Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” and is meant to give the public an opportunity to tell a story about their historic artifact. Come and share your enthusiasm for historic objects and view our exhibit. RSVP by Wednesday, March 16 at www.historicfreeport.org, 865-3170, or info@freeporthistoricalsociety.org to attend lunch.

Cribbage, anyone?

Durham Eureka Community Center, at the corner of routes 9 and 136, hosts cribbage 9 a.m.-noon. every Tuesday, and all cribbage enthusiasts and the curious are invited.

Sewer District to meet

The Freeport Sewer District Board of Trustees will meet Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the Treatment Plant, 43 South Freeport Road, Freeport. For more information, call 865-3540.

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

