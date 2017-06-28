Tri-Town Notes: June 29

Chicago woman prevails at Warriors Survival Challenge

A Chicago woman emerged victorious at the Durham Warriors Survival Challenge at Maine Forest Yurts June 23-25.

The three-day, “Survivor”-themed event brought together a group of contestants from around the country and Canada who competed in various outdoor challenges, had to survive in the Maine woods, hold tribal councils, and finally, vote for one winner.

This year’s contestants included three Mainers: Liza Stratton from South Portland, Nick Cloutier of Waterville and Wayne Harvey of Bangor.

Bethany Sass was declared the winner after she managed to survive in the initial tribe and outwitted and outplayed the other contestants after the merge. As a gymnast, the first-time visitor to Maine showed her mettle in the last challenge where she, David Holdsworth of Budd Lake, New Jersey, and John Raymond, “Survivor Thailand,” of Slidell, Louisiana, had to balance on upright poles.

The tribal council followed, where Sass won the “Bobster” and bragging rights after the nine former contestants voted for her, 5-4. “It is just great to have won,” Sass said. “This is such a great challenge in such a beautiful place with such beautiful people.”

Raymond was the surprise first voted off in his season. He was a very strong competitor and showed every bit of the winning ways in the DWSC challenges. Holdsworth has applied multiple times to the show. His comment of possibly being too old at 48 was met with laughter from the crowd with “They took Bob!” ringing out in reference Bob Crowley, who won Season 17 and the organizer of the event.

DWSC crowd favorite, Jimmy T Tarantino of Season 21 Nicaragua, joked with crowd members and engaged children in cheering and chants. He said he loves the event because it is like a family reunion where everyone gets to know each other, a sentiment with which many others agreed. The crowd included Maine Yurt enthusiasts, current and former DWSC contestants, volunteer family members and local people. Walter, a Pownal resident, showed up with experience in parking cars for events and has been part of the family directing the parking operations and greeting event participants.

Several other former winners from the show cheered on the new crop of contestants. Among them was fan favorite Richard Hatch from Season 1 Borneo and a contestant in Season 8 All Stars.

Donations continue to be accepted online at www.DurhamWarriors.org and www.MaineForestYurts.com.

Durham community center offers cribbage

A group of cribbage players meets 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday for free games at the Durham Eureka Community Center. The center is located at the intersection of Routes 9 and 136, across the street from the fire department. Formerly, the building was the site of Eureka Grange No. 7, but has been renovated as a community center.

Each week players spend a few hours a week playing one of the most popular games in the English-speaking world. Players of all levels are encouraged to work on their skills while enjoying some good old-fashioned gameplay. Bring your own board or use one of ours, find an empty seat, and get to know new people. Coffee and light refreshments are available.

Winslow Park Summer Concert Series

The Winslow Park summer concert series starts Wednesday, July 6. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free with park admission, which is $2 for Freeport residents and $3 for nonresidents. Campers and season pass holders are free.

July 6 will highlight the Coastal Winds Band, a 50-piece woodwind band with fun popular tunes, traditional bandstand tunes and some military tributes. Their music is perfect for the whole family. Bring a picnic and enjoy.

In 1953, Adelaide Winslow Harb gave a scenic oceanfront gift to the town of Freeport in memory of her mother, Delia B. Powers Winslow. She entrusted some 90 acres “…with the buildings and improvements thereon … known as Stockbridge Point…” with the proviso that the land and its buildings “… shall be used as a public park and for public recreational purposes …”

The park is located at the end of Staples Point Road on a peninsula between Casco Bay and the Harraseeket River. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the views, trails and sandy beach.

For more information, call 865-9052.

Beanie wienies on the menu

On July 1 from 4:30-6 p.m. the North Pownal United Methodist Church will be serving kidney, yellow and pea beans, along with hot dogs, coleslaw, brown bread and biscuits. In addition, there will be potato salad, spaghetti with meat sauce and in-house made pickles and pickled beets. Homemade pies galore make for a yummy dessert pick. The cost is $8 for those 13 years and older, $3 for ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger eat free.

The church is at 851 Lawrence Road in Pownal and is handicapped accessible. Contact Kim Drew at 837-2938 or contact the church at 688-4938 with any questions.

Summer reading run for all ages

Join a summer of fun at the Freeport Community Library with the Children’s Summer Reading Program and Bedtime Math Sign-Ups. The program will run through Aug. 11. Crafts, programs, movies and prizes are being offered. Library programs are free and open to children with a Freeport Community Library card.

The Summer Reading Program is open to both independent readers and family readers. For more, visit the Children’s Room or call 865-3307.

Harraseeket Grange celebrating anniversary

The National Grange Movement in the United States is celebrating its 150-year anniversary. Harraseeket Grange No. 9 in Freeport jumped on board early in the history, back when much of the area was rural farmland. To acknowledge the anniversary, the Grange will hold an open house Tuesday, July 4, from 7-9 a.m. at 13 Elm St. in Freeport. There will be coffee and donuts, come see the building, see historical items and take a peek at what was once secretive. In the current climate of farm or garden to table, the Grange is ready for a revival. Sleepy Granges are re-awakening as centers of activity and contact for farmers and gardeners.

Wolfe’s Neck presents ‘Forgotten Farms’

Wolfe’s Neck Farm presents the biography/historical documentary “Forgotten Farms” at 7 p.m. July 13 at Frontier in Brunswick. Directed by Dave Simonds, the hour-long documentary examines class divides in the farm and food communities. New England has lost over 10,000 dairy farms in the past 50 years; fewer than 2,000 farms remain. Collectively, they tend 1.2 million acres of farmland and produce almost all of the milk consumed in New England. Through conversations with farmers and policy experts, the film reconsiders the role of these vital but forgotten farmers.

The documentary shows the cultural divide between the new food movement and traditional farming, highlighting the need to examine differences, develop mutual understanding, and find common ground. A Q&A with farmers, agricultural thought leaders, and filmmakers will follow the showing.

For tickets, go to wolfesneckfarm.org; all tickets sales are final.

Fourth of July parade

Freeport Community Services is organizing the July 4 parade, and everyone is invited to be part of the celebration. Residents in neighborhood groups, businesses and others are invited to participate. This year’s theme is “Freeport’s 4th: Family & Friends Together.” There are bands, floats, antique vehicles and more. The line-up will be at 9 a.m. on Kendall at Freeport Middle School.To be a part of it, email Nancy Trottier at FCS: ntrottier@fcsmaine.org go to www.fcsmaine.org to complete the registration. Parade information is on the bottom right hand side of the web page. The line up the day will snet sent out the day before so participants will know where they are positioned.

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

