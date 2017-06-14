Tri Town Notes: June 15

Close to the Coast Race & Family Fun Day

Close to the Coast Race & Family Fun Day in Freeport will return Saturday, June 17. The races start at 9 a.m., followed by a whole host of festivities, including the annual barbecue, games, a bouncy house and an adult beverage tent sponsored by Gritty’s in Freeport. Other refreshments will be available, as well as live music, which will begin at 10 a.m. with a performance by the Muddy Ruckus.

The 22nd annual Close to the Coast 5K & 10K takes place at Winslow Memorial Park at the end of Staples Point Road. Walking is allowed on the 5K portion. All events are rain or shine. Both the 5K and the 10K begin at the entrance of Winslow Park, and the course is run on quiet roads and forest trails along the ocean in the beautiful park, also home of the Lobsterman Triathlon. Both online and mail-in applications are $25.

For children, a 1K Kids Fun Run will begin at 10 a.m., after the main race ends. There is no sign-up or fees, just show up and race. All children participating in the race receive a prize provided by Wilbur’s of Maine.

Online registration ends June 16 at 11 a.m.; there will be no refunds. Same-day packet pick-up and registration will be in the covered picnic area next to the main bathrooms, and will open at 7:15 a.m. Pre-race packet pick-up is 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Freeport Integrated Health Center, 174 S. Freeport Road.

The top two finishers overall and in each race category (both 5K and 10K male and female), will receive a pie from Valley View Orchard Pies (valleyvieworchardpies.com/wp/.)

All proceeds support the Freeport Rotary Club Educational Scholarship Program. For the past 22 years, the Freeport Rotary Club has given over $180,000 in scholarships. This year, one of scholarships has been named in honor of Beth Willhoite, a former educator who died this year. For more information, call 865-4198.

METRO Breez news

The Breez METRO North Express bus service between Portland and Freeport has been operating for over a year. The service will be extended to Brunswick beginning Aug. 24. Details will be coming out soon on the extension of the service.

Be a part of Fourth of July parade

Freeport Community Services is organizing the July 4 parade. This is a community celebration of which everyone is invited to be a part. If you belong to a neighborhood group, own a local business, or have an antique vehicle, you are invited to participate.

If interested, fill out an entry form on the Freeport Community Services website at fcsmaine.org. Deadline for registration is June 28. Check Michelle Barker for more information at 865-6998 or mbarker@bathsavings.com.

Durham Warriors Survival Challenge

Durham Warriors Survival Challenge is a three-day, Survivor-themed competition where contestants from around the country compete in various outdoor challenges, survive in the Maine woods, hold tribal councils, and vote for one winner. All proceeds will go towards the Durham Warriors Project, a nonprofit which covers the costs for disabled veterans and nonprofit groups focused on education and family to stay at Maine Forest Yurts.

The event kicks off on Friday, June 23 at 8 a.m. with opening remarks and challenges beginning at Walkabout Pond. There is an 11 a.m. lunch break. The Afternoon Challenges are from 12:30-3 p.m.

On Saturday, June 24, challenges begin and contestants arrive at Walkabout Pond at 8 a.m. Lunch break is at 11:45 a.m. Afternoon challenges are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 begins at 7:45 a.m., when challenges begin with contestants arriving at Walkabout Pond. The Final Tribal Council will be at 2:30 p.m., when the winner will be announced. From 4 -7 p.m., there will be a meet and greet at the Crowley Farm.

Concessions will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the event. Donations are welcomed and accepted during the event. Donations are also accepted online at www.DurhamWarriors.org and www.MaineForestYurts.com. Parking is at 491 Auburn Pownal Road in Durham.

Masons serving up pork supper

The Freeport Masons will host a Roast Pork Supper on Saturday, June 17 at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive in Freeport from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will feature mashed potatoes, pan roasted vegetables, homemade biscuits, dessert and a beverage for $9 per adult, children under 12, $4.50. Those who attended the last supper are reminded to bring issued tickets and check the bulletin board for a free meal.

Freeport Historical Society gala

The sixth annual Harraseeket Heritage Gala benefits the Freeport Historical Society’s mission of educating preserving and collecting Freeport’s history. It will be held at Strouts Point Wharf Company, 5 Wharf Road in South Freeport , 6-9 p.m. June 24. This spirited celebration of Freeport history will include live music, live and silent auctions, the now famous “wheel of chance,” seafood provided by Harraseeket Lunch & Lobster, and more. Purchase tickets today to join in an evening filled with lobster rolls, fresh oysters, chowder, grilled chicken, plenty of delicious vegetarian options and lots of local beer and a specialty drink. There will be Music by The Ethos Band, and an exciting live auction.

Tickets are $55, or show additional support by becoming a Steward of the Gala. Being a Steward at $250 includes two tickets, four drink tickets, and special name tags. Purchase tickets online and at the Historical Society, 45 Main St., or by calling 865-3170.

Concert in the Courtyard

Bring a blanket and lunch and plan on picnicking in the Freeport Historical Society courtyard while listening to the sounds of the Freeport’s own Coastal Winds. An afternoon that is sure to be a delight, the concert is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St.

The Coastal Winds is the Freeport area’s community band, comprised of over 35 dedicated and talented woodwind, brass, and percussion instrumentalists. Membership is on a volunteer basis and includes professional musicians, business people and retirees from the Mid-coast area, as well as a few high school students.

Pettengill Farmhouse Tour

The Freeport Historical Society will offer guided tours of the historic Pettengill Farmhouse and grounds at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29 as a way for the public to learn more about this remarkable homestead. These tours offer a rare opportunity to view the house, which is generally open only once a year, on Pettengill Farm Day.

Join curator/collections Manager Holly Hurd as she describes the history of the farm and saltbox, which was built about 1800 and has been sustained over generations without the modern conveniences of central heating, running water, or electricity. The house resides on 140 acres that supported a saltwater farm and dairy, most recently worked by Mildred Pettengill and her brother Frank.

Participants can sign up for a 90-minute tour of the farm and house, which includes a viewing of the wall etchings of ships and marine life. The cost is $10 for historical society members, or $12. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance at freeporthistoricalsociety.org, or call 865-3170. Tours are also scheduled for July, August and September.

Open auditions for Freeport Players

Freeport Players announces open auditions for the classical comedy “Servant of Two Masters” by Carlo Goldoni. There are roles for actors age 16 and up. Audition sessions will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 26 and 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The auditions are being held at Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Performances of this production will be Sept. 14-17, 22-24 and Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Plan to bring enthusiasm, a willingness to take direction and roll with whatever auditions throw at you, a list of theater experience; a headshot will help put a face to the name when casting is considered. A list of scheduling conflicts evenings and weekends from mid-July to mid-September will be accepted, but actors must be available for all dress rehearsals and performances beginning Sept. 10.

Rehearsals will begin some time in mid- to late July, typically Sunday afternoons or evenings and two weekday evenings. The rehearsal schedule will be worked out after casting is complete.

Free summer camp in South Freeport

South Freeport Congregational Church is offering an opportunity for kids age 5 to 12 to participate in a Maker Fun Factory 9 a.m.-noon, Monday to Friday, June 26-30. In this free program kids will create, build, invent, sing, move, and have fun exploring how we all have been designed by God for a purpose. Kids of all backgrounds and experiences welcome. The camp is operated by state certified teachers and church parents. The church is at 98 South Freeport Road, South Freeport. Call 865-4012 or visit http://bit.ly/2s7oeMtl for more info and registration.

