Tri-Town Notes: June 1

Tour apple orchard and see cidermaking

David Buchanan of Pownal, an orchardist, cider maker and author of the book “Taste, Memory,” will lead a tour of his orchard Sunday, June 4, and explain the cidermaking process at Portersfield Cider in Pownal.

The event being held from 2-4 p.m., is organized by Maine Farmland Trust as part of Maine Fare, the Trust’s annual series of events celebrating Maine food.

Portersfield Cider focuses on small-batch ciders that reflect the diversity of wild Maine fruit as well as cultivated heirloom apples. The orchard includes over 225 varieties of apples and pears, many in danger of extinction.

“Recreating traditions from other places isn’t what we’re about,” said Buchanan on the Portersfield website. “We want to discover what we have right here in Maine, in our back fields and along country roads. Fruit that’s available all around us if we care to look.” Maine has a rich history of producing apples and apple cider. As part of the event, Buchanan will talk a little bit about the history of cidermaking, as well as the state’s ongoing cider revival.

Attendees will learn about the cidermaking process, sample several of Buchanan’s small-batch ciders and bring home a bottle of Portersfield Cider. Tickets to the event are $25; Maine Farmland Trust members receive a 10 percent discount. Those who wish to attend should call 338-6575 about purchasing tickets.

Maine Farmland Trust’s Maine Fare celebration is a month-long exploration of Maine’s diverse, abundant food system, past and present. The Trust will hold events throughout the Mid-Coast during the month of June, culminating with a dinner with Chef Sam Hayward of Fore Street, which will be held at the Bath Freight Shed on June 25. Details for all events can be found at http://bit.ly/2simNcN.

RSU5 year-end activities

Regional School Unit 5 events for the end of the school year include concerts and awards ceremonies celebrating the youth of Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

The Morse Street Grade 2 Arts Night, including the annual concert, is on June 1 at 6 p.m. Freeport High School Academic Awards Night is also June 1 at FPAC at 6:30 p.m. and Athletic Awards are on June 5, 7 p.m., also at FPAC. The Pownal Elementary School concert is on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. There are many more events to be found at RSU5.org.

Summer reading fun for all ages

Join a summer of fun at the Freeport Community Library. The Children’s Summer Reading Program and Bedtime Math sign-ups start June 19 and run through the end of June. There will be crafts, programs to watch, movies to see and prizes to win. And patrons get to read and play some fun math games at the same time. Library programs are free and open to children with a Freeport Community Library card.

The program will run through Aug. 11, and is open to both independent readers and family readers.

During the first visit, independent readers will receive a cloth bag, a reading log in which to record the titles of the books read, and one voucher for a Portland Sea Dogs game upon signing up. Family readers will receive a family reader log and one voucher for a Sea Dogs game.

On their second visit, independent readers will show the children’s librarians their reading log with the recorded title of each new book read and begin collecting gems (Receive one gem for each short book read and three gems for each chapter book). Kids will also receive a Subway gift certificate for a free kid’s meal while supplies last. Family readers will collect stickers to fill in the spots on their log showing each 10 minutes they spent reading together. They’ll also receive a Subway gift certificate for a free kid’s meal while supplies last.

Independent readers continue earning gems and will receive a Ben & Jerry’s gift certificate on their third visit. Family readers will continue to earn stickers. They’ll also receive a Ben & Jerry’s gift certificate while supplies last.

Both independent and family readers will receive a Frosty’s doughnut coupon during their fourth visits

For the fifth visit on, independent readers continue earning gems and family readers will continue to earn stickers.

Only independent readers can enter to win prizes. To qualify for an entry, children must read either one Junior chapter book or five Early Reader books.

Readers in grades 6-8 may enter to win special prizes for each book read.

The Bedtime Math program is open for children ages 4-12. Sign-ups are at the same time as summer reading program. Participants receive a star chart and stars for the online program that has children long on to the Bedtime Math website to try fun math questions. For every math question they try (and it doesn’t matter if they get it right or not, just that they tried,) participants will get a star to place on the Bedtime Math star chart. When their charts are complete, kids can stop by the library and show a children’s librarian the completed chart to enter their name into a drawing for prizes.

For more information, visit the Children’s Room or call 865-3307.

Adult Summer Reading Program

The Freeport Community Library also announced the second annual Adult Summer Reading Program following a successful inaugural year.

The program will run from June 12 to Labor Day. Participants are eligible to win prizes both throughout the summer and at the end of the program in September. Prizes include FCL Book Bags and gift cards donated by several local businesses to the Summer Reading Raffle. Visit the library during the two-week sign-up period from Monday, June 12 to Monday, June 26 to join the fun.

For more information on the Reading Programs, see http://bit.ly/2qCLsaT, visit the library or call 865-3307.

N. Pownal yard sale scheduled

The North Pownal United Methodist Church will be holding a yard sale with their Lawrence Road neighbor on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will also be sold.

The Maine Women’s Ride

Registration is open now for the Maine Women’s Ride scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at the L.L. Bean Flagship Store’s Discovery Park in Freeport. The event celebrates women and cycling, and it offers a friendly, supportive atmosphere geared toward girls and women of all ages and abilities. The routes (10-, 25-, 50- or 62-mile options) follow quiet roads, offering beautiful views of the Maine coast and countryside. There are rest stops, healthy snacks, and support vehicles along the way and, after the ride, the cyclists will be welcomed with music, yoga, lunch, and a party.

Volunteers are needed in many different capacities. For forms and more information, go to mainewomensride.com.

Maine Beer and Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Maine Beer Company Bike and Beer event is a weekly road ride with a 5 p.m. departure from Maine Beer at 525 US Route 1, Freeport on Thursdays, June 1, 5-6:30 P.M.

This is a sporty group road ride with a hoppy finish at Maine Beer Company. There will be two groups on each ride to accommodate different fitness levels. The B group will average 14-16 mph and the A group will average 17 mph and faster. The ride will stop at two points along the route to allow riders to rejoin if they have fallen off the pace. This is a self-supported group ride that is suitable for drop bar road bikes only. The group meets and finishes at Maine Beer Company, where participants can enjoy a cold drink and brick oven pizza on their own. The ride will be approximately 22 miles.

Bikers should be intermediate to advanced, must wear a helmet and appropriate clothing, including cycling shorts, cycling shirt, cycling shoes or closed toe shoes appropriate for cycling and synthetic socks. Riders should also bring water, a flat tire repair kit and a pump.

North Pownal United Methodist Church Baked Bean Supper

North Pownal United Methodist Church will serve its monthly baked bean supper 4:30-6 p.m. June 3. Three types of beans will be served along with hot dogs, coleslaw, brown bread, biscuits, potato salad, spaghetti with meat sauce House made pickles and pickled beets and pies galore will be ready to be enjoyed. Supper for $8 ages 13 and up; $3 ages 4-12 and kids under 4 eat for free. Volunteers welcome.Contact Kimberly Drew (207) 837-2938 with any questions

The hall is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 851 Lawrence Road, North Pownal.

Freeport Spring Cleanup 2017

Freeport residents will have the whole month of June to bring one free load of waste to the Recycling Center using the Cleanup Coupon in the town mailer that residents will receive in their mailboxes this month. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday – Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents will also be required to have a 2017 sticker, which can be purchased at the Recycling Center the day of disposal or can be purchased ahead of time at the recycling facility or the town hall.

Some material will be assessed a fee, so residents are encouraged to review the flyer for the list of acceptable items and fees.

For the past few years, volunteers helped manage the influx of donations, helping to keep the Swap Shop organized. To volunteer a few hours on a Saturday in June, contact Suzanne Duplissis at 865-3740.

