Tri-Town Notes: July 20

Youth circus returns to Freeport

Circus Smirkus, Vermont’s award-winning international traveling youth circus, is returning to Freeport on its 30th anniversary Big Top Tour. Get ready for a wild adventure with this year’s theme, Midnight at the Museum. The cast will spring to life when the clock strikes midnight and escape down the hallowed halls of a magical museum. The talented troupe of highly skilled teenage performers features aerialists, wire walkers, clowns and jugglers in brilliant costumes, all accompanied by live music. These young circus artists’ talents will be on full display under the 750-seat European style one ring big top tent.

Due to construction on its own campus this summer, Maine Coast Waldorf School will present all four of the Circus Smirkus performances at Freeport Middle School, 19 Kendall Lane. The shows will Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7 and 8, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.smirkus.org and Royal River Natural Foods in Freeport.

Members of the school community will say farewell to Smirkus trouper Sarah Norden, a recent graduate of Maine Coast Waldorf School and a three-year veteran of Circus Smirkus. She is leaving the 2017 cast early to begin her professional training in the circus arts at Ecole National de Cirque in Montreal.

The traveling youth circus will perform 66 shows this summer, traveling from the mountains of Vermont to the shores of Maine. This year’s troupe, made up of 30 budding circus stars ages 12 to 18, hails internationally from Zambia and Canada and 13 states across the country. The troupe features a youth performer, Patrick Chikoloma, from Circus Zambia based in Lusaka, Zambia. The princess of the Council of Chiefs of Zambia, along with members of the Council, will travel to the United States to honor and recognize Chikoloma as the first Zambian member of a Circus Smirkus troupe.

Circus Smirkus Freeport has a donation-driven Magic Matinee Program hosted by Maine Coast Waldorf School that makes it possible for local underserved children and their families to attend a performance.

For more information about Circus Smirkus and the 2017 Big Top Tour visit www.smirkus.org or contact Smirkus Freeport Coordinator Mary Martin, events@mainecoastwaldorf.org.

Take a ‘Wagon Ride to the Past’

Visitors to Wolfe’s Neck Farm are invited to climb aboard the hay wagon and travel through time to hear stories of the ship captains, fishermen, farmers, teachers and homemakers who have lived on Wolfe’s Neck over the past 250 years.

The two-hour long Wagon Ride to the Past is being offered 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 22, for $10 per person; $5 for ages 12-18. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Reserve at http://wolfesneckfarm.org/history-haywagon-tours/.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm is a unique saltwater farm with over a half century of raising food and growing community. The farm and its surrounding countryside are explored in this new history tour, where the work of the farm today weaves through the story, connecting past and present. Many of the buildings and landscapes of Wolfe’s Neck Farm have remained largely unchanged for centuries. Wagon Ride to the Past is a unique opportunity to learn from local historians about the history of the oceanfront farm and the surrounding countryside.

Tours begin and end at the Red Barn, and advance online reservations are strongly recommended; walk-ons will be accommodated if space is available. Tours will operate with a minimum of six people. The tour is in an open hay wagon, and it may run in light rain.

North Pownal church supper

Hot dogs, coleslaw, brown bread and biscuits will be served Aug. 5, 4:30-6 p.m. at North Pownal United Methodist Church, 851 Lawrence Road, Pownal. In addition, there will be three types of beans: kidney, yellow and pea; potato salad; spaghetti with meat sauce; in-house made pickles and pickled beets with homemade pies galore for dessert. The cost is $8 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12. Contact Kim Drew at 837-2938 or contact the church at 688-4938 with any questions. Handicapped accessible.

Freeport Players stage ‘Seussical’ at FPAC

“Seussical: The Musical,” performed by Freeport Players and directed by Simon Skold, will be staged July 21-30, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. A Pay-What-You-Want Preview will be available Thursday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. The show will be performed at Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for those under 18, and are available online at www.fcponline.org/tix.htm, at Maine Wicked Goods Mercantile, 304 US Route 1, South Freeport, and at the door.

Film featured for Summer in the Park

L.L. Bean Summer in the Park activities continue July 21 with the movie “Sing,” a 2016 animated musical comedy starring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and others. The film is about a group of anthropomorphic animals that enter a singing competition, hosted by a koala hoping to save his theater. The film includes more than 60 songs from famous artists and also has an original song by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande called “Faith,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe. The movie begins at dusk.

Food trucks arrive at 6 p.m. and there are lawn games to try, including bocce, corn hole, dominoes and more. Bring a blanket, pick up dinner from local mobile eateries and picnic in the park.

Yoga classes draw a crowd, is a huge success

The first day Yoga in the Park at L.L. Bean with Freeport Yoga Company was offered, a crowd of 57 showed up. Each session since has averaged 70 yoga practitioners ranging in age and experience. According to Freeport Yoga owner Terry Cockburn, there are many locally familiar faces in the classes, as well as new ones.

The free Slow Flow sessions are being offered 8-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through July and August. Several teachers from The Freeport Yoga Company – including owner Terry Cockburn, manager Amanda Jacobsen, Shelley Snodgrass, Heather Zachau, Jamie Worster, Mae Corwin, Hannah Gensheimer, and Tania Zuckerman – are each committed to running at least two sessions. The size and scope of the event has been a learning experience for the teachers, who are surrounded by participants and also need to use a microphone while teaching. It is clearly working though, as enthusiastic participants keep arriving with their mats and leaving with smiles.

Bluegrass festival at L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Freeport is staging its biggest concert event ever on Saturday, July 22, with four great bluegrass bands performing on the outdoor stage. Featured artists include Joe K. Walsh and Friends, The Gibson Brothers, Caroga Lake Chamber Players, and Cumberland Crossing and The O’Connor Band, a 2017 Grammy award winner for Best Bluegrass Album.

The concerts will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. at Discovery Park at 95 Main St., Freeport.

Harraseeket Grange celebrating 150 years

The Harraseeket Grange is celebrating 150 years of the Grange tradition, and pie will be a big part of a baked bean supper served Saturday, July 22, from 5-6 p.m., at Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St. in Freeport. The all-you-can-eat, homemade menu includes three kinds of homemade beans, hot dogs, pickles, biscuits, brown bread, potato salad, coleslaw, pasta salad, homemade pies, coffee and beverages. The cost is $9; $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6. The hall is handicapped accessible.

Pete Kilpatrick Band performing at Winslow Park

The Winslow Park summer concert series continues on July 27, when the Pete Kilpatrick Band will present “totally cool renditions of totally cool songs of the past and present,” with lots of rhythm and vocals. The shows starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free with park admission, $2 for Freeport residents, $3 for nonresidents or campers. For more information call 865-9052.

Family ice cream social at Wolfe’s Neck

Join the Wolfe’s Neck Farm family on Sunday, July 23, 4-6 p.m. at the Little River farmstead for an afternoon of updates and enjoying time with neighbors. There will be tours of the new barn, kids’ activities and delicious ice cream. All are welcome; there’s a suggested family donation of $5. RSVP at http://bit.ly/2vyHIKD.

