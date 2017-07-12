Tri-Town Notes: July 13

‘Seussical: The Musical’ showcases local acting

“Seussical: The Musical” is the summer 2017 production from Freeport Players. Summertime is community theater time, and this year the whole family will love watching Horton, Mayzie, Gertrude, Jojo the Who, the Cat In the Hat and friends sing and dance through this tale of friendship, community and imagination – with love conquering all. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Colorful, fun, energetic, imaginative, whimsical, heartwarming … this show has it all. This charming, fun production is a great chance to catch the show as part of your summer activities. This production is worth the time.

Director Simon Skold said, “It is a fun show that has brought together an array of actors of different backgrounds and ages.” Among those in the show are Derek and Ellen Ebert, players who have been in Freeport Player productions since the founder, the late Barbara Jacks, thought it would be a great idea to “put on shows” in Freeport over 30 years ago. Kim Drisko, an IT professional by day, has a beautiful voice as well as a portfolio of summertime community theater roles at, among others, Lyric Theater, Portland Players, Biddeford City Theater and School House Arts in Standish. This is not her first time doing ‘Seussical’; she was in the Children’s Theater of Maine production 12 years ago as the Mrs. In this production, she is a cat. This is Drisko’s first time working with Freeport Players. “I choose my community theater auditions based on the show, and I saw the call out for ‘Seussical’ and knew I had to try. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

The musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty can be seen at Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., July 21-30, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is a pay-what-you-want preview on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 under 18, and are available online at www.fcponline.org/tix.htm, at Maine Wicked Goods Mercantile, 304 U.S. Route 1 South, Freeport, and at the door.

L.L. Bean Summer in the Park

L.L. Bean Summer in the Park activities continue at 7:30 p.m. July 14 with special guest artist Michael Boardman on “Sketching Alaska – An Artist-in-Residence Experience.” In summer 2015, Boardman, a wildlife artist, was awarded a unique residency in one of the most dynamic and wild landscapes in the world – Glacier Bay, Alaska. The post allowed him to connect with wildlife biologists and study and sketch whales, birds and bears to capture the incredible biodiversity of southeast Alaska. Boardman will relate and illustrate the stories of his experience, show photos and share the incredible artwork he made.

The food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., and there will be lawn games to try, including bocce, corn hole and dominoes. Bring a blanket, pick up dinner from local food trucks and vendors and picnic in the park. The food trucks include Maine-Ly Meatballs, Taco del Soule and donuts by Urban Sugar.

Inspiration awaits at ‘Summer on the Coast’

Get ready to be inspired at a special outdoor living event. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, visit the L.L. Bean Home Store and Discovery Park to meet expert stylists, enjoy free samples and learn new skills in free DIY workshops. Enjoy sips and snacks, discover one-of-a-kind finds and learn something new. In the Dream Yurt Giveaway, visitors can enter to win a 20-foot yurt decked out in L.L. Bean furnishings. There will also be lawn games, musical performances, tablescape and food demos, along with tastings.

Learn the lay of the land at Pettengill Farm

The Freeport Historical Society will offer a 90-minute guided tour of the historic Pettengill Farmhouse and grounds at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Join curator/collections manager Holly Hurd as she describes the history of the farm and saltbox, which was built about 1800 and has been sustained over generations without the modern conveniences of central heating, running water, or electricity. The house resides on 140 acres that supported a saltwater farm and dairy, most recently by Mildred Pettengill and her brother Frank. Visitors will enjoy viewing the rare “graffiti” wall etchings of ships and marine life.

The cost is $12, or $10 for FHS members. Register and find more information at www.historicfreeport.org or by calling 865- 3170, Tuesday through Friday.

Concert series offers rhythm & blues, funk and rock

The Winslow Park summer concert series continues through July. On July 13, The Renovators will rock the blues with soul, funk and humor, and on July 20, the Owen Conforte Band will share rhythm and blues, funk, and good old rock ‘n’ roll. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.; free with park admission, $2 for Freeport residents and $3 for nonresidents or campers. Season pass holders are admitted free. Come early, enjoy the beach, bring a picnic and stay for the show. For more information call 865-9052.

Young explorers invited to Wolfe Neck Farm

Toddlers through age 3 are invited to Wolfe’s Neck Farm, 9-9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays to explore the barnyard. There are a variety of hands-on activity areas. Farm Explorers discover the fascinating wonders of farming, and is a great chance for the youngest group of farmers to explore the barn. Each week’s activities will focus on sensory play as a basis of learning and understanding. What better way to explore a farm than with hands-on, messy, fun play. Note the program is not ideal for older siblings. Sign up online for $5 per child, which includes admission for two adults. Each additional adult is $3.

During the Taste the Farm program, individuals, and families with children ages 10 and older take an in-depth tour of the barns and gardens. The program will take visitors through the milking parlor and new Wishcamper Livestock and Education Barn. Visitors also take a tractor ride to the Teen Agriculture field to get a taste of the organic produce grown there; the program is weather dependent.

Taste the Farm will run 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Sundays for the summer and costs $5 per person.

Send community notes from Freeprot, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

Meghan Curran as Cindy Lou Who and Jesse Reich as Horton during rehearsals for “Seussical: The Musical,” which will be staged by the Freeport Players July 21-30 at FPAC. Tara Golson, top, is playing the Cat and Emily Mickool is Jojo the Who in Freeport Players’ production of “Seussical: The Musical,” on stage July 21-30 at FPAC.

Rebecca and Oliver Barter play corn hole at L.L. Bean, just one game of many being offered at Summer in the Park on July 14. There will also be a talk by a wildlife artist, and food trucks will be onsite as well.