Tri-Town Notes: Jan. 26

Tri-Town Notes

Community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham compiled by Kathleen Meade

Sophomores provide comic relief

Sophomores at the Maine Coast Waldorf School will perform “The Servant of Two Masters,” by Carlo Goldoni, in the school’s Community Hall, 57 Desert Road, Freeport, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27. The play is a cross between traditional Italian commedia dell’ arte and postmodern vaudeville, and has been described as bold and wild. This tour-de-farce has been put in the capable hands of MCWS’s 10th grade, and silliness and hilarity are guaranteed. The performance will be a perfect antidote to cabin fever and all are welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

Gala night draws near

The White Nights 2017 Keep the Light On Gala will be held 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Freeport Community Center.

The mission of the Freeport Community Center is to enrich lives, connect neighbors and help those in need in Freeport and Pownal. The annual gala helps provide funding for critical services for many families. Help is needed now more than ever to continue delivering essential programs that benefit these communities, including the food pantry, fuel and emergency assistance, summer camp scholarships and more.

To attend, call Kim Hudak, at 865-3985, ext. 202, go to www.fcsmaine.org to purchase tickets online or to learn more about Freeport Community Services.

Great food donated by many area restaurants, music by Gary Wittner, and a wonderful collection of live and silent auction items with auctioneer Jay Flower are all part of the event. Items include cottage and camp stays, tickets to restaurants, sporting events and shows, adventures and experiences, artwork, a paddle board and a classic piece of furniture by Thos. Moser.

A new addition this year is an online auction to broaden the organization’s reach. FCS will hold open the online component of White Nights from Jan. 25-31 at http://bit.ly/2j0WPdD.

“We hope that the online component will give so many more people the chance to learn about and support FCS and maybe purchase something wonderful too,” Executive Director Paula Paladino said. “There is something for everyone.”

Freeport First Friday

Join neighbors for a fun evening of good food, good music and good neighbors Feb. 3 at Freeport First Friday Concert at the Freeport Community Center at 53 Depot St. Featured will be Crabapple Jam, billed as a “genre-neutral” string band featuring original songs and instrumentals, old-time jazz, folk, rock and alternative music to accompany the evening’s assortment of delicious desserts and coffee. The four multi-talented local musicians, Eric Bryant, Meg and John Albright, and Shari Broder play a variety of instruments and styles, as well as compose. Donations will be accepted for the musicians during the program.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, and includes the concert and desserts, plus coffee or tea, and water. All proceeds are donated to Freeport Community Services. For more information, contact Nancy Trottier at FCS, 865-3985, ext. 220.

Coffee house performers invited

Open Stage Coffee House will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Freeport Community Library Community Room, 10 Library Drive.

The coffee house offers a relaxed performance opportunity for budding artists, established entertainers for young, old and in between. Performances include music, comedy, poetry, skits and more.

Performers can just come and sign up. The limit is two songs or 10 minutes per performer/group, including any setup time. If there is a really large turn out, time will be adjusted as necessary to be fair to folks at the bottom of the list and to the audience. If it’s a light sign-up, folks may be invited back for encores, so performers are asked to have some extra material just in case.

To be in the audience, just show up to enjoy. For more information, contact Maryellen at Maryellen.carew@att.net or Sam at 5hunnemans@gmail.com

West coast walk will be topic of talk

In 2010, Anne O’Regan, author of “Tamed: A City Girl Walks from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail,” left her home in Boston and traveled west to do what, on average, only 300 people accomplish each year. Starting in Campo, California, on the Mexican border, she backpacked north for 2,650 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. Traveling through California, Oregon and Washington, she completed her through hike five months later in Manning Park, Canada. O’Regan will share tales from the trail and offer a unique visual presentation gleaned from more than 3,000 photographs taken along the way beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Camping Atrium, at L.L. Bean.

Local connection to Nordic skiing explored

“History of Nordic Skiing in Maine,” will be the topic of a free talk scheduled in the Camping Atrium at L.L. Bean on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Come hear about the history of Nordic skiing in Maine and the connections that L.L. Bean has with the sport. Come see the history of the sports gear as shown by items from the L.L. Bean archives. There are many blasts from the past. This will be an informative and fun night.

