Tri-town Notes: Jan. 12

Teens invited to learn about art form, free henna tattoo

Henna tattoo artist Mandy Roberge will be at the Freeport Community Library 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 to bring the ancient art form to teens in grades 6 -12. Teens are invited to learn about this beautiful art and get a free henna tattoo. Participants are required to register, and a parental consent form (available in the children’s room) must be signed. For more information, contact Holly at 865-3307.

Oyster farmers offer pearls of wisdom

Local oyster farmer Eric Horne and his wife, Valy, will speak Wednesday, Jan. 18, at South Freeport Church about how the couple have worked over the past decade to establish their Flying Point Oyster Farm on Maquoit Bay. They sell oysters to vendors and restaurants as far away as Boston and Washington, D.C. The operation is a wonderful example of a small idea of sharing a Maine harvest that has taken off. Come hear how they managed to make it happen. Suggested donation is $5. Gather at 6:30 p.m., with the presentation from 7-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The church is located at 98 South Freeport Road.

Race for endurance presentation

“The Yukon 1000: an Epic Endurance Paddling Event,” with guest speaker Brad Krog, will be held Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the LL Bean Flagship Store in the camping atrium. On July 18, 2016, competitors from Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States began a 1,000-mile unsupported paddling race from the city of Whitehorse in Canada’s Yukon Territory to Alaska’s Dalton Highway Bridge, 135 miles north of Fairbanks. This presentation is a glimpse of a journey of a lifetime, racing down the Yukon River through some of the most isolated, yet breathtaking, areas in North America. Krog is a veteran canoe racer, a resident of Bowdoin, and an avid outdoor enthusiast with over 25 years’ experience in downriver and flatwater canoe racing.

Amvets hosting winter dance

Durham Amvet Post 13 will hold a dance at the Amvet Hall, 1049 Royalsborough Road, Durham, from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Jan. 28. Your Maine DJ Chad Burke will be providing the music. Advance tickets are available from Erica Burke at 841-4017. Funds are helping with the maintenance of the building.

You be the judge

People have taken and shared some great shots of their visits to Wolfe Neck Farm and campground and entered them into the annual photo contest. Some of the favorites have been entered on Facebook and Instagram to check out. Categories include Scenic Landscapes, Plants, Wildlife & Farm Animals, At Your Campsite, Sunrises & Sunsets and Families & Pets. Prizes include a kayak rental, a night of camping, a family membership and a veggie basket. Category winners will be entered to win grand prizes. Go to Facebook – WolfesNeckFarm/photos and like and share to help pick winners. Stay tuned – all the winners will be posted on Jan. 31.

