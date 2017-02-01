Tri-Town Notes: Feb. 2

U.S. Pacific Fleet honors Pownal sailor

Sonar Technician 2nd Class Kegan Dyer, from Pownal and Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, was selected as the Sea Junior Sailor of the Year. Four sailors from various Pacific Northwest submarine force sea and shore commands were recognized as the Commander, Submarine Group 9 Sailors and Junior Sailors of the Year during a luncheon at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor on Jan. 17.

“The Sailors … represent the highest sense of professionalism, performance, and standards at each command,” said Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander of Submarine Group 9, at the event. “Each of them has my respect and appreciation for what they have accomplished and what they represent.”

The Navy-wide Sailor of the Year program began in 1972 by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John “Jack” Whittet. The goal was to recognize outstanding sailors from around the fleet.

Sponsored by the chief of naval operations, the program provides recognition to the Navy’s outstanding Sailors through numerous presentations, awards, and meritorious advancement to the next pay grade.

Take a virtual trip to the Arctic

Join Freeport Conservation Trust for a free talk called “Arctic Observations,” with Peter Ralston at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a stunning photo journey to Greenland and the Northwest Passage. Talented photographer and co-founder of the Island Institute, Peter Ralston will share stories and images from his summer 2016 trip to the Arctic on a sailing yacht. You will be treated to dramatic landscapes, and wildlife ranging from whales to polar bears, along with Inuit villages.

Peter will share the current images and will lead the audience to ponder the rapid and dramatic changes in the region brought on by global warming. Refreshments will be served at the event, to be held at the Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St.

Armchair Travel Series returns

In the very popular and free Freeport Community Library Armchair Travel series, local residents share their recent travels. With interesting travelogues and stunning photographs, neighbors and friends take us with them to destinations that span the globe. The 2017 Armchair Travel series starts Feb. 27 and continues every Monday through March 27. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy the “big screen” presentations in the comfort of the library’s Community Meeting Room.

Departure dates and destinations include:

• Feb. 27 – Unexpected discoveries are part of the scenic road trip we’ll take along the shores of Lake Michigan with Sally Walsh.

• March 6 – Sushi, samurai, ancient imperial palaces and lush, mountainous parks. Come savor the visual and cultural feast that is Japan with professional photographer Jack Montgomery.

• March 13 – We’re off to Brazil with Silver medalist Hugh Freund, who will share highlights from his Summer 2016 Paralympic sailing experiences in Marina da Glória, Copacabana.

• March 20 – Visualize world peace and warm sand between your toes when Polly Brand takes us on a leisurely vacation to the Bahamas.

• March 27 – Oktoberfest in March, anyone? No Becks beer allowed in our community meeting room this evening, but we can look forward to an insider’s look at Germany, Austria and Poland with Hans Krahn.

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

Sonar Technician 2nd Class Kegan Dyer of Pownal was named the Sea Junior Sailor of the Year by the Navy.

At the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Jan. 19, held at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Freeport, several awards were announced. Shown are the Brett Davis Real Estate Team, from left, Chris Cunningham, Ulla Zroika, Brett Davis and Marty Hiat, who received the 2016 Ed Bonney Community Contribution Award. Other award-winners include 2016 Volunteer of the Year, Maine Distilleries; 2016 LL Bean Community Involvement Award, to Billy Stebbins. The event was sponsored in part by the Northern Forecaster.