Tri-Town Notes: Feb. 16

FebFest offers music, film, food and fun

For the third year, the Freeport FebFest of Arts & Culture will celebrate the vibrancy and depth of arts and culture in Freeport. This year the spotlight shines on painting, theater, music, film, food, and more all around town.

Many arts and cultural organizations, artists, artisans and craftspeople call Freeport home. There’s a lot going on in Freeport’s arts sector, even in the dead of winter. The public is invited to come check out some of the artistic delights available.

There are lectures at LL Bean, author talks and programs for kids at Freeport Library. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, there will be an Infant and Toddlers Story Time from 10-10:30 a.m., and a time for preschoolers from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Freeport Community Library.

Also on Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., Daric & Ellen & Mark & MASISTA will be at the Freeport Public Library to lead a hootenany – a group singing songs that are a joy to sing along with. The words and music will be provided; think of it as group karaoke. Studies show that music reduces stress and anxiety, decreases pain, strengthens immunity, and fights dementia. Group singing is cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking, and more fun than working out. Group singing is the one thing in life where feeling better is guaranteed. This event is free.

A cabaret night with Greater Freeport Community Chorus presents musical numbers from members of Greater Freeport Community Chorus, Freeport Players and Coastal Winds in a cabaret format on Saturday, Feb. 25. There will be silent and live auctions with Floyd Hartford of Saco River Auctions to benefit the performing organizations. Desserts will be served and are included in admission price. This is a BYOB, 21-plus event that will be held at Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road. Call 844-1166 for reservations. A $15 donation is requested and, reservations are recommended. For more information see www.gfccsings.org.

There is the annual exhibit by the Art Guild of Freeport, a screening of the Maine Short Film Festival, concerts by community band Coastal Winds and local favorites Crabapple Jam, FreeportUSA’s Flavors of Freeport among other events.

For more about Freeport FebFest of Arts & Culture and the full calendar of events, visit www.FreeportFebFest.org.

Freeport High School student receives honorable mention

Bennett Hight of Freeport High School received an honorable mention in the 2017 Congressional Art competition for Maine’s 1st District. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, congratulated all the top finishers in this year’s competition. She noted the exceptional quality of the work up for consideration and thanked the Maine Arts Commission for their continuing role in supporting the competition.

The Congressional Art Competition includes participating districts across the country. One winning work from each district hangs in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for a year. A jury of members of the Maine Arts Commission and Maine College of Art selected Maine winners from the top winners in the regional Scholastic Art Competition.

First-place winners will travel to Washington, D.C., while winners and runners-up will have their art on display at the State House in Augusta in late April. They will be honored at a Blaine House reception on May 4.

Nurse practitioner with Partners for World Health to speak

Freeport First Parish Congregational Church is hosting nurse administrator Elizabeth McLellan, who has traveled throughout the world visiting hospitals. She has come away with the knowledge that many have a tremendous need for medical supplies to provide even basic health care. She also sees that there is so much waste in our U.S. medical system that she has come up with ways to help hospitals. Find out how to volunteer and donate to this medical mission. Stop by at 11:15 a.m., following Sunday worship Feb. 26 in the upstairs parlor. Light refreshments will be served.

Established in 1789, Freeport First Parish is known for outreach, hospitality and praise, bean suppers, the Fourth of July and the Holly Jolly Fair, as well as the historic pipe organ that welcomes all with contemporary and classic music. Many of Freeport’s locals and neighbors have come through the doors for Sunday School, weddings, baptisms, family celebrations and more. Boy Scouts and other groups meet weekly.

Sunday service is at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour; new members and visitors are always welcome. Contact Patty Kennedy at 865-0848 or skillin10@aol.com.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner

The Freeport Masons will host a baked chicken dinner 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 18 at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive in Freeport. The menu will include mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, homemade biscuits, dessert and a beverage for only $9 per adult, and children under 12, half price.

Those who attended the last event, please remember to bring the tickets you were issued and check the Bulletin Board to see if you have won a free meal.

Tri-Town Penguins welcome snow

The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club maintains 45-50 miles of trails. As soon as there are 6-8 inches of snow on the ground, the groomers are out. The 2017 snow has arrived.

Club members access the trails at Doherty’s North Freeport General Store on Route 125, the Durham Get & Go and the Durham Masonic Lodge on Route 136, the Runaround Pond recreational area in Durham, a spot near Pownal Elementary School and one near the North Pownal General Store. The trail near the school in Pownal provides access to Royal River Snowmobile Club trails, which lead riders to New Gloucester and Gray. Poland and Brunswick are other typical destinations.

The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club, for snowmobile enthusiasts in Durham, Pownal and Freeport, meets on the last Thursday of the month, from September to April, at the Durham Fire Station, at 7 p.m. This month the meeting is on Feb. 23. For more information, call 865-6188.

Thank you from the Durham AMVETS

The Durham AMVETS thanks everyone for the great turnout for the dance – lots of familiar faces and lots of new faces. Special thanks to all those who volunteered to help make it a huge success (Erica, Darin, Trisha, Phil, Don, Aimee, Roxy, Darlene & Your Maine DJ for providing the music).

Keep an eye and ear out for upcoming events. These include a Father/Daughter Dance arranged by the Ladies Auxiliary at 6 p.m. Feb. 18, and A FUNdraiser – Canvases & Cocktails on March 4. The next dance will be on March 17, for a St. Patrick’s Day Bash.

All events help maintain the Hall at 1049 Royalsborough Road in Durham.

Mother of Purl: part of the maker movement

Co-owners of the Mother of Purl Yarn Shop, Patty Bright and Susan Pennoyer, have announced the listing of exciting and new knitting and fiber arts classes. Mother of Purl is a community resource where people of all ages can come together to “make” and be a part of the “Maker” revolution, creating their own unique and creative items. Their goal is to maintain a place where fiber enthusiasts can feel at home and find lots of ideas and inspiration.

Additionally, the owners, staff and customers are celebrating a recent relocation from the original space to a nearby retail location just “doors” away at 541 U.S. Route 1 in Freeport, next door to Maine Beer Company and across the way from Cuddledown and Buck’s BBQ. The new location has a more open feel that highlights the vibrant colors, textures and fibers. It also houses a large space on the second floor to be used as a classroom for fiber arts workshops and instruction. Pennoyer will have space for dyeing yarns, which is done exclusively for Mother of Purl, and the creation all kinds of fiber arts patterns.

Mother of Purl classes are taught for all levels – beginners to more advanced knitters and fiber arts creators. Instruction includes resist felting and NUNO felting, which is a process of creating fabric from wool fiber, learn-to-knit basics, mittens, cables, shawls, cowls, beginning lace, a Valentine’s project, and a very popular Girls’ Night Out Knitting Series. Bright and Pennoyer, along with their staff of eight, strive to offer a variety of classes and be available to help in the journey of creation by giving support and encouragement. A special new class is Yoga for Knitters with certified yoga instructor Elizabeth Bird, who specializes in injury prevention and recovery. Participants will learn different strategies for over-use injury prevention and recovery, and focus on postures that will help relieve tired arms, shoulders and hands.

Both of the owners have been involved in knitting and fiber projects from an early age. Pennoyer was sewing by the age of 7 because she felt her dolls needed clothing. Bright’s mother taught her to knit when she was 6 or 7 years old, also started with clothes for her doll, and quickly advanced to scarves and afghans, then on to sweaters. Their many years of experience knitting and designing project patterns has made great partnership that is felt by their customers.

Created by Freeport High School student Bennett Hight, this drawing received honorable mention in the Congressional Art competition.