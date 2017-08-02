Tri-Town Notes: Aug. 3

Archaeologist to survey historic Harrington House

A $3,816 grant awarded to the Freeport Historical Society by the National Trust for Historic Preservation will be used for archaeological research at Harrington House.

The money from The Johanna Favrot Fund will fund the cost to hire an archaeologist to survey the property and explore the site before FHS proceeds with construction and improvements to the house and surrounding grounds. The survey will be done under with assistance from community groups.

“Organizations like Freeport Historical Society help to ensure that communities and towns all across America retain their unique sense of place,” said Stephanie Meeks, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “We are honored to provide a grant to Freeport Historical Society, which will use the funds to help preserve an important piece of our shared national heritage.”

Grants from the National Trust Preservation Funds range from $2,500 to $5,000 and have provided over $15 million since 2003. The matching grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the country for consultant services for rehabilitating buildings, technical assistance for tourism that promotes historic resources, and educational materials.

Grant will help carry BackPack Program

Freeport Community Services was awarded $3,000 from the Androscoggin Bank MainStreet Foundation for the Freeport BackPack Program, which is a new program spearheaded by the BackPack Committee and Freeport Community Services, in collaboration with Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program. The program provides students in need in Regional School Unit 5 with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food during the weekends when school meals are unavailable.

The Androscoggin MainStreet Foundation is one of the charitable outreach organizations of Androscoggin Bank that provides grant funds to programs invested in helping to keep at-risk kids in Maine safe, healthy, active, happy, educated and nourished.

“It is grassroots organizations like Freeport Community Services that ensure the most basic, and important, needs of our children are met,” Chairman of the Foundation Steven Closson said.

Teachers and school staff across the state are finding that too often, Monday morning comes and they are forced to compete against hunger for the attention of their students. The Freeport Community Backpack Program provides children in need of food assistance with discreet bags of food each Friday to take home for the weekend, throughout the school year.

“The community support we received from FCS from the very beginning in the spring of 2016 was exactly what we needed to keep us motivated and focused on the goal of bringing this program to life,” said Freeport BackPack Committee Co-Chair Liz Prescott. Guidance counselors, teachers, nurses and school staff worked together to identify 65 potential students in need of weekend food support. “Many people are surprised to find out that there is a need for this type of program in our community,” said Paula Paladino, FCS Executive Director.

The Backpack Committee is fundraising the full cost of the program up front and providing leadership and organization for program implementation. To learn more about the program visit: http://bit.ly/2w2V6Ym.

Blues, jazz, country and more at Winslow Park

On Aug. 3, come hear Ed and the DesJardineres at Winslow Park, and on Aug. 10, original songs and cover adventures in jazz and rootsy Americana – including vintage country, blues, R&B – will be played by the Ronda Dale Band. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.; free with park admission, $2 for residents, $3 for nonresidents and campers. Season pass-holders are free as well. For more information call 865-9052.

Shakespeare shakes up summer

L.L. Bean Summer in the Park activities continue with a special performance of “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” Thursday, Aug. 3. On Friday, the theater fun continues with a Shakespeare in the Park performance of “A Winter’s Tale.” The shows are performed by professional actors having summertime fun doing what they love. The shows begin at 7 p.m.; on Friday, food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., or come picnic at the park. The full schedule is available at http://bit.ly/LLBeanFridays.

Festival features food and fun

South Freeport Church’s annual Summer Blueberry Festival begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, with food, fun and fantastic finds for the whole family through Aug. 6. There will be jewelry and a treasures sale, a lobster dinner and entertainment Friday night. Saturday there will be a bouncy house, face painting, bubble jester, treasures sale, baked goods, lobster roll lunch, craft activities and much more. For the complete schedule visit bit.ly/2tWJnrY.

Trio of beans offered at No. Pownal supper

The North Pownal United Methodist Church will serve hot dogs, kidney, yellow and pea beans, coleslaw, brown bread and biscuits 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 5. In addition, there will be potato salad, spaghetti with meat sauce and in-house made pickles and pickled beets. Homemade pies galore to choose from for dessert. The supper is $8 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12, kids 3 and under eat free.

The North Pownal United Methodist Church is at 851 Lawrence Road, Pownal. Contact Kim Drew at 837-2938 or contact the church at 688-4938 with any questions. The church is handicapped accessible.

Family Farm Dinner

A summer evening of food and fun will be on the menu at the Family Farm Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Set under the Little River Farmstead tent, the whole family will enjoy pizza from the Farm Café’s new wood-fired oven, salads and sides harvested fresh from the Teen Ag vegetable plot, and, of course, dessert. Lemonade and other non-alcoholic beverages will be served. Tickets are $15 per child, ages 3 and under are free; $30 per adult. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2hkaAUC. The farm is at 184 Burnett Road in Freeport.

Inaugural ride in veteran’s memory

Relatives and friends of Army Staff Sgt. Thomas J. Field of Lisbon, crew chief of a Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down Oct. 3, 1993, will honor his name and service with an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride. On Saturday, Aug. 26, AMVETS Post No. 13 of Durham – across the Androscoggin River from where Field lived – is hosting the SSG Thomas Field Memorial Ride. Money raised goes to the SSG Field Memorial Scholarship and the Local Vet’s Assistance Fund.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 12:30 p.m. from Durham AMVETS Post No. 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road. The ride will end at L-A Harley-Davison, with awesome food and live music by Whiskey Militia. For more, contact Durham Amvets on Facebook, email Durhamamvets@yahoo.com or contact ride organizer Darin Baker at 713-8544.

Wolfe’s Neck Survey

Wolfe’s Neck Farm wants to hear from the community of visitors and supporters to learn what is working well, where there is room for improvement and where the focus should be in coming years. Perhaps you’re one of the thousands who come to explore the oceanfront landscape each year, to visit the animals, go on a hike, or to partake in a farm-to-table dinner. Maybe your child or grandchild heads off to Farm Camp each summer or has visited on a school field trip. Those who complete the survey on the Wolfe’s Neck website at Wolfesneckfarm.org will be entered into a raffle to win a choice of a family pass to the fall festival, two tickets to the harvest dance or a weekend camping adventure that includes two nights of oceanfront camping, kayak rentals for two, bike rentals for two, and a lobster dinner for two.

Dance with a star Saturday

L.L. Bean’s Freeport Flagship Store will host a free outdoor concert with former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Sara Evans on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Discovery Park in Freeport. Evans has been called “a stunning country voice” by Rolling Stone. Don’t miss the chance to see this talented multi-platinum artist, with 20 Billboard chart singles. There will be local food to purchase or bring your own picnic and settle in for a lovely summer evening.

Youth Circus Returns to Freeport

Circus Smirkus, Vermont’s award-winning international traveling youth circus, is returning to Freeport on its 30th Anniversary Big Top Tour. This year’s theme “Midnight at the Museum” will have the cast springing to life when the clock strikes midnight and they escape down the hallowed halls of a magical museum. The talented troupe of highly skilled teenage performers features aerialists, wirewalkers, clowns and jugglers in brilliant costumes, all accompanied by live music. These young circus artists’ talents will be on full display under the 750-seat European-style one ring big top tent.

Maine Coast Waldorf School will present all four of the Circus Smirkus performances at Freeport Middle School, 19 Kendall Lane, Freeport, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7 and 8 at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.smirkus.org and are also available at Royal River Natural Foods in Freeport.

Circus Smirkus Freeport has a donation-driven Magic Matinee Program hosted by Maine Coast Waldorf School that makes it possible for local underserved children and their families to attend a Circus Smirkus performance. For more information about Circus Smirkus and the 2017 Big Top Tour visit www.smirkus.org or contact Smirkus Freeport Coordinator Mary Martin, events@mainecoastwaldorf.org.

Board Volunteers Needed

The Freeport Appointments Committee is seeking residents interested in serving on Town boards and committees. Currently there are vacancies on the Shellfish Commission, Conservation Commission, Cable TV Board, Planning Board, Winslow Park Commission, and the Sustainability Advisory Board.

Application forms are available at the Town Office and can be downloaded via the Town’s website at www.freeportmaine.com. The Appointments Committee will be meeting in August, so turn in your completed application soon.

Freeport artist Julie Freund will be one of more than two dozen local artists participating in the first Farm to Easel this September at Wolfe’s Neck Farm.

South Freeport Church’s annual Summer Blueberry Festival will begin Aug. 4, with jewelry and treasures for sale and a lobster and chicken dinner served from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by live entertainment. For reservations call 865-4012 or email southfreeportchurch@gmail.com.

Sara Evans, a former contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” will be performing Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in L.L. Bean Discovery Park in Freeport.