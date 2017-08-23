Tri-Town Notes: Aug. 24

Discover doggone delightful events in Freeport

This weekend L.L. Bean will go to the dogs, starting with a presentation Friday, Aug. 25 by Craig Grossi and Fred the Afghan. Grossi is a Marine who adopted Fred the Afghan Street Dog after rescuing him from Sangin District in Helmand Province. Fred kept Grossi company while he served as a member of an elite team of Marines. Sangin was his most dangerous assignment, not the place he thought he would meet his first dog, but Fred was an example of stubborn positivity and Grossi met that challenge. With some proper scheming and a lot of help, Grossi was able to send Fred home to his family while he completed his tour. After Afghanistan, Grossi left the Marines in search of a new mission, and it turns out his adventures with Fred and sharing their story is that mission. He is in the process of writing his first book detailing Fred’s story. His goal is to write a book that serves a broad audience looking for a real-life example of what is possible when people are willing to commit to a positive outlook on life.

The event promises to be a great night of storytelling about how a dog can steal someone’s heart and define their mission in life. There will also be a Stray Puppy Fray, where visitors can play with puppies that are up for adoption. Then, stick around to see the classic family movie, “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” which begins at dusk.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Save a Stray 5K and Festival will the feature the return of the ever-popular Dock Dogs. On Saturday and Sunday, bring your best friend to watch – or participate in – the amazing Dock Dogs show, with the long jump, high jump and timed retrieval events.

The Save a Stray 5K and Festival (formerly Paws for a Cause) benefits the 3,300 animals cared for by Coastal Humane Society and Lincoln County Animal Shelter every year. The day starts early with the Society’s Save a Stray 5K at 8 a.m. After the run, there is the 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in eight age groups. Prizes will range from Honey Stinger apparel to L.L.Bean gift cards, and everything in between.

At 9:30 a.m., on the stage of Discovery Park immediately following the 5K awards ceremony, there will be dog contests, including Best Dressed Dog, Best Barker, Best Kisser, Best Tail-Wagger, Best Dog/Owner Look-a-Like.

The annual dog-centric festival starts at 10 a.m., featuring police dog and agility demos, food trucks, doggy demos, an Ask A Vet booth, an amateur Worst in Show contest, face-painting, a Pooch Smooch and more.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., watch novice to seasoned dogs compete in a long jump, high jump and timed retrieval. Do you have a dog who loves to jump into the water? Sign them up at dockdogs.com or register at the event.

Take time to ask a local vet questions regarding the care and health of your dog, or dogs can try their luck at bobbing for recyclable, buoyant toys.

Meet Freeport Police Officer Matthew Moorhouse and K-9 Cassie, who will perform a live demonstration. Cpl. Small and K-9 Sampson from the Bath Police Department, as well as Spencer Fuller of Maine Search & Rescue, will also be at the event.

From noon-2 p.m., take advantage of discounted rabies vaccines, ear cleanings, nail trimming, and microchips.

Most activities wind down by 4 p.m. Dock Dogs will be on site all day and will also be around from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Traditional bean supper on the menu

On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-6 p.m., at Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St. in Freeport, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat, homemade menu that includes three kinds of beans, hot dogs, pickles, biscuits, brown bread, potato salad, cole slaw, pasta salad and homemade pies. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.

North Pownal Church Supper

The North Pownal United Methodist Church will serve three types of beans, kidney, yellow and pea, hot dogs, coleslaw, brown bread and biscuits 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. In addition, there will be potato salad, spaghetti with meat sauce and homemade pickles and pickled beets. There will also be homemade pies galore to choose from for dessert. The supper is $8 for age 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12; children 3 and younger eat free.

The North Pownal United Methodist Church is at 851 Lawrence Road. Contact Kim Drew at 837-2938 or the church at 688-4938 with any questions. This supper is held in a handicapped-accessible space.

Americana music closes Winslow concert series

The Stevie Jones Band will be the final performer in the summer concert series at Winslow Park. The show of soulful Americana music will start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free with park admission, $2 for Freeport residents and $3 for nonresidents or campers. For more information call 865-9052.

Wicked good night planned in Pownal

Fuego Diablo will present Outdoor Music Night on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 52 Loring Lane in Pownal. Creative world cuisine, including gluten-free and vegetarian, will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Musicians, singers, storytellers, poets and entertainers of all ages and abilities will then be invited to take the stage at the acoustic venue that has become a local favorite. Performers requiring gear should bring their own. If held outside, the evening will run as a folk circle, with each performer doing one piece per revolution of the circle. The format makes for a fast-moving mixture of music, storytelling and spontaneous comedy that is not to be missed. If the event is held inside, the evening will run as an open mic with performers signing up for a slot.

In the event of inclement weather, the evening will be held inside where seating is limited. Attendees should bring their own seating.

The event is free and open to the public. Check Fuego Diablo’s Facebook page for show updates at www.facebook.com/fuegodiablopownal or call 408-3185.

Riding the Metro is a ‘Breez’

All Breez bus service will be free to the public Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26. Check out the schedule, and take a ride to Brunswick or to Yarmouth or Portland. Hop on a bus after 9 a.m. on Thursday and check it out. For complete information on the updated schedule and route map see http://gpmetrobus.net/

Field Memorial Ride this weekend

A motorcycle ride to honor the service and sacrifice of Army Staff Sgt. Thomas J. Field of Lisbon is on Saturday, Aug. 26; the ride will start at 12:30 p.m. from the Durham Amvets Post 13 at 1049 Royalsborough Road in Durham. The route will end at L-A Harley for an after party. For more, contact Durham Amvets on Facebook, email Durhamamvets@yahoo.com or contact organizer Darin Baker at 713-8544.

Browntail moth survey request

Have you seen fat, fuzzy white moths around your lights over the past few weeks? If so they may be browntail moths. The Maine Forest Service would like help in tracking the insects; go to http://bit.ly/2vKDD9f to fill out a survey on where and how many moths were seen.

Over the past three decades the browntail has been a problem along the midcoast and islands of Maine. The population is now spreading further inland. Many people in these recently colonized areas are unaware of the impact browntail can have on them or their trees. Knowing where moths have been seen in large numbers gives people a heads-up as to what they may have to deal with next spring. Controlling the moths is not practical, but homeowners can learn what to do if the caterpillars end up in their yard.

Take a chance on the chamber golf ball drop

Don’t miss your chance to win up to $2,500 cash in the Golf Ball Drop fundraiser. This year 1,500 numbered golf balls will drop out of a hot air balloon at Gritty’s Freeport on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Be sure to have one falling for you. Get your tickets today at the Freeport Chamber office, or from a member, then be ready to come watch the drop while listening to live music by Denny Breau. Chances are $10 each. The fundraiser benefits the Budding Entrepreneur Scholarship Fund.

Tickets on sale for Farm to Easel Invitational

Tickets are on sale for Wolfe’s Neck Farm’s first Farm to Easel Invitational Art Auction to be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will include a tasting with Frontier Café and Gather, featuring local food, drinks and live music at Mallet Barn at the end of Wolfe’s Neck. A silent auction of more than 20 artists will be held, followed by a live auction of a dozen works. Artists have been invited to create pieces in their preferred medium, using the scenic beauty and authenticity of the 626-acre oceanfront farm as their inspiration. A portion of sales will support farm-based education programs that help to connect people to food and farming in a meaningful way.

The event is $50 per person, which includes all food and drinks, and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2wv2Nda.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm is located at 184 Burnett Road in Freeport.

Craig Grossi and Fred the Afghan will be at L.L. Bean this Friday, Aug. 25, when Grossi will talk about the pair’s adventures in Afghanistan.

Dock Dogs, a crowd favorite wherever they appear, will be competing and performing at Discovery Park at L.L. Bean on Aug. 26 and 27.

Jamie Pearson of Fuego Diablo will be performing at Outdoor Music Night on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Pownal. Musicians, storytellers and poets are welcome to take the stage at the acoustic showcase of local talent.