Tri Town Notes: Aug. 17

Solar Eclipse Party

Come view the partial solar eclipse through various solar telescopes and learn about the celestial phenomenon from the Southern Maine Astronomers.

Ron Thompson from the SMA will present a lecture at L.L. Bean in Freeport at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 along with four or five solar telescopes set up next to the Bean Boot for people to view this rare occurrence. The eclipse event will also be playing live from the 100 percent coverage zone in the lower 48 so people can enjoy the event on Bean’s large video screens.

Thompson emphasizes the need to make sure that any eclipse glasses or camera filters are properly labeled and used, as fake glasses are being sold. Astronomers stress safety is necessary as improper use of glasses and/or improper filter used during an eclipse could render someone blind.

Outdoor Music Night

Fuego Diablo has re-scheduled its rained-out Outdoor Music Night for Saturday, Aug. 26, at 52 Loring Lane in Pownal. Attendees should bring their own seating. In the event of wet weather, the evening will be held inside, where seating is limited.

Musicians, singers, storytellers, poets and entertainers of all ages and abilities are invited to take the stage at this acoustic venue that has become a crowd favorite. Performers requiring gear should bring their own. If held outside, the evening will run as a folk circle, with each performer doing one piece per revolution of the circle. This lively format makes for a fast-moving mixture of music, storytelling and spontaneous comedy that is not to be missed. If the event is held inside, the evening will run as an open mic with performers signing up for a slot.

Creative world cuisine, including gluten-free and vegetarian, will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The music will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Check Fuego Diablo’s Facebook page for show updates and for videos and photos from past music nights at www.facebook.com/fuegodiablopownal. For more information call 408-3185.

Whether strumming your first chords on the ukelele or debuting your latest album, if you have the courage to perform you are sure to be heartily received.

Silent movies for Summer in the Park

The movie “LL Bean – Celebrating 100 Years on Main Street: History & Silent Movies from 1917,” will be shown during Summer in the Park on Friday, Aug. 18 at Bean’s. Come see what Main Street in Freeport and entertainment was like 100 years ago. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m.; the movie begins at dusk. For a full schedule see http://bit.ly/LLBeanFridays.

Baked bean tradition

Harraseeket Grange No. 9 is serving up a 150-year-old tradition with a baked bean supper Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-6 p.m., at Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St. in Freeport. The all-you-can-eat, homemade menu includes three kinds of beans, hot dogs, pickles, biscuits, brown bread, potato salad, cole slaw, pasta salad, homemade pies, coffee and beverages. The cost is $9, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.

Kids Get Out & Play Day

Plan to spend a fun family day in Freeport for Kids Get Out & Play Day, a free event for kids of all ages, and parents too, with lots of time together outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. At Discovery Park in Freeport, there will be a Kids’ Pump Track, face painting, a book fair, outdoor survival demonstrations, bubbles and juggling and magic shows for a day full of entertainment, instruction and fun. The Red Sox World Series trophies will be available for photos as well.

Afternoon Milking

Come watch the Wolfe’s Neck dairy herd in action. On Wednesdays and Saturdays from 4-5 p.m., witness 30-plus cows go through the organic milking process in the unique dairy parlor. Meet some of the dairy apprentices and learn more about the Organic Dairy Farmer Training Program offered at Wolfe’s Neck Farm. This is the perfect opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at a milking herd in action and learn about what goes into organic dairy farming in Maine. To ensure biosecurity and safety reasons, all participants must wear closed-toed shoes and stay within the designated areas for observation. There is $5 fee per person for the program, which is recommended for ages 6 and older, with parent/guardian required. See WolfesNeckFarm.org for more.

Meet at the Haze Hut and red livestock barn closest to the road, at 184 Burnett Road in Freeport. Park on the same side of Burnett Road as the barn and farmhouse.

FCS to host anti-poverty conference

Freeport Community Services has been providing critical support to the people in the communities of Freport and Pownal since 1974. Founded in a room above a volunteer’s garage with the simple, but powerful idea of “neighbor helping neighbor,” services include emergency food, fuel, clothing, and utility assistance; a medical equipment loan closet; transportation services; a summer lunch program; a camp scholarship program; a children’s literacy program, and the Freeport Community Center. As part of that mission, FCS will be hosting a two-day “Bridges Out of Poverty” Conference on Sept. 21 and 22 that will focus on ways to break the cycle of generational poverty. The event will present a comprehensive approach to understanding poverty, help participants better understand poverty and what it takes to help individuals build the resources they need for a better life. The conference will focus on the root causes of poverty, “hidden rules of class,” language, assessment of resources and much more.

Paula Paladino, FCS executive director, said, “This past spring, we released the comprehensive community needs assessment to the community. This conference is a natural next step in helping to address the unmet needs of those individuals who are extremely low income.” She adds, “We were selected for a grant award from the Maine Community Foundation which has helped us to bring this national training to our community.”

“Reducing the social costs of poverty, strengthening the workforce, and building a more prosperous and sustainable community are goals on which most communities agree,” said Kathy Hogue, FCS Program Committee chairwoman. She adds, “Our goal for this conference is to bring people from all sectors and economic classes together to understand how we can improve job retention rates, build resources, improve outcomes, and support those who are moving out of poverty.”

“As a result of this conference, we will be significantly better able to support people with a ‘bridge’ out of poverty when they are exposed to and are given the tools to implement key concepts and make changes to enhance success,” Paladino said.

The conference is designed for employers, community organizations, businesses, law enforcement, the faith-based community, counselors, school personnel, day care, health care and social services, as well as volunteers, consumers and those who have a passion for solving poverty in their community. The discounted rate of $75 for both days includes books, light breakfast and lunch. Registration is limited to 100 participants. For more information go to www.fcsmaine.org.

Last Winslow Park concert coming

The Winslow Park summer concert series continues on Aug. 17 with The Cormack McCarthy Band, led by a singer-songwriter who combines a mix of folk, country, blues and Americana. On Aug. 24 The Stevie Jones Band will end the season of concerts with soulful Americana sounds. Bring a chair for the 6:30 p.m. shows. The music is free with park admission, $2 for Freeport residents and $3 for nonresidents or campers. Season pass-holders are free as well. For more information call 865-9052.

Try Metro Breez for free

The start-up date for route changes to the Metro Breez is Thursday, Aug. 24. All Breez bus service will be free to the public on Aug. 24, 25 and 26. Check out the schedule and ride to Brunswick or to Yarmouth or Portland. Many Freeport residents have close ties to Brunswick and will be able to make the trip by Breez. Hop on a bus after 9 a.m. on Thursday and check it out. For complete information on the updated schedule and route map see http://gpmetrobus.net/.

Metro Breez Express Commuter Service between Portland, Yarmouth and Freeport will have more trips per day, route changes, and schedule changes. Changes include more than a dozen round trips on weekdays and six on Saturdays. There are significant changes to the number of trips that will make current riders happy as well as, hopefully, entice new riders to take public transportation.

Send community notes from Freeport, Pownal and Durham to tritownnotes@gmail.com.

A bean supper will be served Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-6 p.m., at Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St. in Freeport. A lecture and opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse will take place in Discovery Park at L.L. Bean Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. Exploring the care and upkeep of an organic dairy herd is the subject of a program being offered at Wolfe’s Neck Farm. Residents will be able to ride any Metro Breez route free of charge Aug. 24-26 to kick-off expanded commuter service between Portland, Yarmouth and Freeport. For complete information on the updated schedule and route map see http://gpmetrobus.net/.