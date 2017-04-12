Tri-Town Notes: April 13

Council workshops scheduled

Town Council Districts 3 and 4 workshop will held at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Freeport Community Center. The workshop allows the community to meet their representatives and discuss issues directly with them. Want to get to know your rep and tell them what is on your mind – come to the meet-and-greet. A workshop for Districts 1 and 2 is scheduled for later this year. The workshop will be followed by the regularly scheduled town council meeting.

Easter Sunrise Service

An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16 at the base and at the summit of Bradbury Mountain in Pownal. There will be refreshments afterward at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal. The public is invited to attend.

Pownal fifth-graders earned their freedom

The Pownal Elementary School fifth-graders make an annual trip to Boston to experience the Freedom Trail. They work to raise all the money for the trip. The latest fundraiser was a raffle. The grand prize winner received four box seats to see the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Congratulations to Weggie Wheeler of Pownal whose name was drawn from hundreds of entrants at the annual school play.

There are 23 fifth-graders going to Boston, as well as teacher Elaine Despres and several chaperones. The fundraising efforts, which also included several bake sales and auction items, raised enough money to send everyone.

The annual Freedom Trail field trip to Boston will take place May 5. The fifth-grade class extends their appreciation to all who supported this fundraising effort.

‘Sully’ is free Thursday film

“Sully,” directed by Clint Eastwood, and starring Tom Hanks, will be the Freeport Community Library Free Thursday Film at 1 p.m. April 13.

The film tells the dramatic real-life story of a January 2009 US Airways flight out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Three minutes into the flight, the Airbus hit a flock of birds, disabling both engines. Without engine power and judging they were unable to reach any nearby airports, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles land the aircraft on the Hudson River. The crew and passengers evacuate without casualties and the press and public hail Sullenburger a hero.

But the aftermath of his decision, Sully learns that preliminary data from ACARS suggest that the port engine was still running at idle power. Theoretically, this would have left him with enough power to return to one of two nearby airports. The National Transportation Safety Board claims that several confidential computerized simulations show the plane could have landed safely at either airport without engines. Sully, however, insists that he lost both engines, which left him without sufficient time, speed, or altitude to land safely at any airport.

Believing the Board views the safe landing on the Hudson as a pilot error – which would end his career – Sully arranges to have the simulations rerun with live pilots. The film shows the fascinating details of the investigation, simulations and ultimate vindication of both Sully and his first officer.

The 2016 film is rated PG-13 and is 96 minutes long. Freeport Community Library welcomes the public to a suspense-filled film freeof charge.

Donations sought for annual book sale

The Freeport Community Library is looking for donations for its upcoming book sale over two weeks, from April 24 through May 5.

Books, DVDs and CDs in good condition will be gratefully accepted. Books must be clean and bindings must be intact. The library cannot accept donations of encyclopedias, dictionaries, textbooks, computer books, Reader’s Digest books or VHS tapes.

The annual book sale will take place May 6-11, during library hours. Proceeds will benefit library programs and services. For more information, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 865-3307.

Coming up at the library

Baby and Parent Get-Together is for babies from birth to 18 months and will be held Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are welcome to come to the library with their wee ones to listen to some music, play with new toys and meet other people with their tiny charges.

The fourth Annual Edible Book Festival will be Friday, April 28 at the Freeport Community Library. Everyone is invited to enter a fun, free, play-with-your-food event. Just create something edible based upon a book or poem and bring it to the library between 10 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. April 28. People’s Choice voting begins at 6 p.m., with winners for the Funniest, Most Book Like, Most Creative and Best in Show announced in both adult and child categories at 6:45 p.m. The grand finale is everyone eating the entries.

To pre-register, send your name, if entering as an adult or child, and how you heard about the event to FCLbooks2eat@yahoo.com. Remember: all entries must be edible and based on a book or poem.

Freeport Players auditions

The Freeport Players will be performing “Seussical” by Lynn Arenas and Stephen Flaherty for their summer production. Auditions will be held April 23, 1-4 p.m. and April 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. There are roles for kids, teens and adults age 10-60, so join this crew to be ready for a great show.

“Seussical” will be directed by Simon Skold with musical direction by Nell Britton. The performance is set for July 20-30 at the Freeport Performing Arts Center.

Visit www.fcponline.org/auditions/ or email info@fcponline.org for more information.

Freeport Day at Nordica Theater

Residents of Freeport are welcome to view a movie absolutely free Wednesday, April 26, good for all showings at the Nordica Theater. This annual spring event is offered to thank Freeport taxpayers for their support of the theater. Proof of residency is required.

Donations are accepted for a local charity each time this event is run. Donations this time will be accepted for Freeport High School Project Graduation.

Vacation week at Wolfe’s Neck

Interested in farm life? Kids in grades 3-5 can spend April vacation learning, exploring, and having fun at Wolfe’s Neck Farm.

April is an exciting time of year at the farm – animals prepare to return to pasture as the snow melts, and new lambs arrive. Days on the farm start with barn chores and helping farmers take care of the livestock. As weather permits, kids also explore Wolfe’s Neck Farm’s surrounding ecosystems.

Some specific activities or lessons may include:

Exploring the life cycle of a cow and how a calf matures

Discovering the variety of milk products that exist

Felting and carding wool

Preparing gardens for spring planting.Have questions? Want to sign up? Contact the farm through WolfeNeckFarm.org

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

There’s a lot that competes for our attention when we drive – beeping phones, spilling coffee, passengers and GPS rerouting are just a few. The Freeport Police Department reminds drivers that the best way to be ready for the unexpected is to minimize distractions that can be controlled. Pledge to be an attentive driver by turning off cell phones, sending and reading texts and emails before driving, don’t call or text friends or family if you know they are driving and put your destination into your GPS before you set out. Social media can wait. No update, tweet or video is worth a life.

Freeport Masons ham it up

A baked ham supper will be served Saturday, April 15 at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive in Freeport from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will feature, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, homemade biscuits, dessert and a beverage for $9 per adult. Children under 12, $4.50. Those who attended the last event should bring their tickets to see if they won a free meal.

Book prompts discussion about death

“Your Life, Your Death, Your Choice: How to Have Your Voice to the End of Your Life,” will the topic of a talk at Freeport Community Library Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m., when author Mark Peterson will speak on his e-book of the same name. With an extensive career as a certified psychologist and graduate school professor, Peterson provides the tools needed to clearly communicate end-of-life wishes, including how to create a legal document enabling those who care for you to honor those wishes.

Woman’s Club mapping it out

On Friday, April 21, Matthew Edney will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Freeport Woman’s Club at the Freeport Community Library at 1 p.m. In this illustrated talk, Edney will explore Maine’s rich cartography legacy, from maps of property and ports to maps of the district and state, drawing especially on the collections of USM’s Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education. Edney is an Osher professor in the history of cartography at the University of Southern Maine and also directs The History of Cartography (University of Wisconsin). Edney is broadly interested in the history and nature of maps and mapping practices. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

The Freeport Woman’s Club is a service organization that meets once a month at the Freeport Community Library for a business meeting and program. New members are welcome from the greater Freeport area. Contact Betty Duckworth at 847-0240, or elizhard32@aol.com.

Logan Schulz and Lily Gillis, sitting in front, earned perfect scores when the Freeport Middle School sixth-grade math team attended their most recent meet March 16, scoring 40 of a possible 40 points on arithmetic and geometry questions. The Southern Maine Elementary Math League meet was held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The meet included 24 local schools, with teams of six students each. The Freeport team ranked sixth overall. Top row from left are Aidan Heath, Emmalynn Pierce, Lauren Roussel and Isla Wilson.