Tri for a Cure returns in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine Cancer Foundation’s 10th annual Tri for a Cure Women’s Sprint Triathlon will be held Sunday, July 23.

The charity race begins on the grounds of Southern Maine Community College and runs into Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

The event often includes some women racing in pink tutus during the one-third-mile swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m., with the race stepping off at 9:30. Closing ceremonies and awards are scheduled for 1 p.m.

The event raised $1.6 million in 2016 and is the only all-women triathlon in the state.

The campus will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Motorists can expect delays on Broadway, Benjamin Pickett Street, Fort Road, Preble Street, Sawyer Road, Cottage Road, Mitchell Road, Route 77, Fickett Street and Shore Road from 7 a.m. to noon.

Registration is closed, but volunteers are still needed for both race day and expo day, which takes place Saturday, July 22. To volunteer or make a donation, visit www.triforacure.org.