Track: Scarborough boys, girls take first vs. Westbrook, Gorham, Windham

GORHAM – Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook and Windham clashed at USM’s Costello Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, with the Red Storm emerging victorious on both the boys’ and the girls’ sides of the action.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 254; 2. Westbrook, 116; 3. Gorham, 86; 4. Windham, 68

Boys Junior Division Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Ben Hatch, Scarborough, 6.83; 2. Connor Abbotoni, Windham, 7.25; 3. Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 7.46

200 – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 23.39; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 24.87; 3. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 25.38

400 – 1. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 55.68; 2. James Mullen, Scarborough, 1:01.04; 3. Stephen Sepulveda, Windham, 1:02.53

800 – 1. Brian Farino, Scarborough, 2:08.48; 2. Mason Rosborough, Windham, 2:11.37; 3. John Goff, Scarborough, 2:11.87

55 Hurdles – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 8.02; 2. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 8.72; 3. Devin Cyr, Westbrook, 9.67

4×200 – 1. Windham A, 1:47.11; 2. Westbrook A, 1:47.67; 3. Gorham A, 1:52.82

High Jump – 1. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 5-04.00; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 5-04.00; 3. Wes Brinegar, Gorham, 5-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 19-01.25; 2. Connor Abbotoni, Windham, 16-05.00; 3. William Dipietrant, Gorham, 16-02.25

Triple Jump – 1. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 38-00.25; 2. Tommy Stratis, Scarborough, 36-05.00; 3. Sam Cole, Windham, 34-09.00

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Mars, Scarborough, 38-00.00; 2. Liam Cooledge, Westbrook, 35-09.00; 3. Nick Brackett, Windham, 34-04.00

Boys Senior and Open Divisions Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Plamedi Tona, Westbrook, 6.90; 2. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 6.91; 3. David Drew, Gorham, 6.93

200 – 1. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 23.58; 2. David Drew, Gorham, 24.59; 3. Marc Guerette, Scarborough, 24.67

400 – 1. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 54.47; 2. Cameron Thibault, Scarborough, 56.68; 3. Marco Manfra, Scarborough, 59.26

600 – 1. Brandon Whitlock, Westbrook, 1:21.08; 2. Wil Rossignol, Gorham, 1:21.52; 3. Erik Larkin, Scarborough, 1:23.75

800 – 1. Ethan Orach, Gorham, 2:02.33; 2. Shamus Malia, Scarborough, 2:02.91; 3. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 2:05.74

One Mile – 1. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 4:39.28; 2. Connor Coffin, Scarborough, 4:50.27; 3. Tristam Coffin, Scarborough, 4:53.86

Two Mile – 1. Harrison Osborne, Scarborough, 10:55.64; 2. Anthony Chase, Gorham, 10:56.36; 3. Josh Cavallaro, Westbrook, 11:55.23

55 Hurdles – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 8.04; 2. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 8.05; 3. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 8.43

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A, 1:34.13; 2. Windham A, 1:42.47

4×400 – 1. Scarborough A, 3:45.87; 2. Gorham A, 3:47.22; 3. Westbrook A, 3:53.77

4×800 – 1. Gorham A, 9:19.13; 2. Windham A, 11:05.17

High Jump – 1. Ethan Orach, Gorham, 5-02.00; 2. Sawyer Hebert, Scarborough, 5-02.00; 3. Michael Jamison, Scarborough, 5-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 20-05.00; 2. Brandt Herbert, Westbrook, 19-09.00; 3. Matt Blaisdell, Scarborough, 19-06.50

Triple Jump – 1. James Benson, Gorham, 41-09.25; 2. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 40-05.25; 3. Brandt Herbert, 39-09.00

Shot Put – 1. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 49-01.00; 2. Evan Coughlin, Windham, 40-00.50; 3. Heath McSorley, Scarborough, 35-08.50

Pole Vault – 1. Sam Rusak, Scarborough, 15-05.00; 2. Alex Dionne, Scarborough, 13-06.00; 3. Drew Gardner, Scarborough, 11-06.00

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 163; 2. Westbrook, 93; 3. Gorham, 72; 4. Windham, 62

Girls Junior Division Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 7.56; 2. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 8.22; 3. Hope Higgins, Westbrook, 8.35

200 – 1. Emily Labbe Scarborough, 26.74; 2. Nina Greeley, Scarborough, 30.03; 3. Erin Edler, Windham, 30.33

400 – 1. Maggie Franz, Scarborough, 1:02.64; 2. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 1:05.79; 3. Sarah Callahan, Scarborough, 1:07.17

800 – 1. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 2:24.87; 2. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 2:28.64; 3. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 2:36.92

55 Hurdles – 1. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 8.87; 2. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 9.33; 3. Anna Gardner, Scarborough, 9.87

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A, 1:50.91; 2. Gorham A, 2:01.61; 3. Westbrook A, 2:02.10

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-06.00; 2. Sierra Guite, Windham, 4-08.00; 3. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 4-08.00

Long Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 15-10.50; 2. Madison Marinko, Scarborough, 15-08.00; 3. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 15-03.00

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 35-06.50; 2. Quinn Young, Gorham, 31-10.25; 3. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 31-10.00

Shot Put – 1. Hope Higgins, Westbrook, 30-05.75; 2. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 29-08.50; 3. Carlee Richmond, Windham, 29-02.75

Girls Senior and Open Divisions Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 7.67; 2. Grace McGouldrick, Gorham, 7.94; 3. Kelsey Cavanaugh, Westbrook, 8.08

200 – 1. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 28.08; 2. Kelsey Cavanaugh, Westbrook, 29.12; 3. Grace McGouldrick, Gorham, 29.53

400 – 1. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 1:02.93; 2. Ellen Shaw, 1:04.20; 3. Sydney Rusak, Scarborough, 1:06.43

600 – 1. Josie Patten, Scarborough, 1:50.94; 2. Carly Witherow, Windham, 1:54.45; 3. Hayley Bickford, Gorham, 1:55.92

800 – 1. Anna Slager, Gorham, 2:26.95; 2. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 2:31.26; 3. Sam Saraceno, Scarborough, 2:35.08

One Mile – 1. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 5:32.85; 2. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 5:37.28; 3. Ryanne Cox, Scarborough, 6:02.17

Two Mile – 1. Zoe Popovic, Westbrook, 13:35.44; 2. Isabella Cook, Scarbrough, 15:05.31

55 Hurdles – 1. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 8.89; 2. Sydney Rusak, Scarborough, 9.66; 3. Bridget Rossignol, Gorham, 10.04

4×200 – 1. Scarborough A, 1:52.95; 2. Windham A, 1:57.65; 3. Gorham A, 2:03.35

4×400 – 1. Westbrook A, 4:29.42; 2. Gorham A, 4:31.58; 3. Windham A, 4:36.96

4×800 – 1. Gorham A, 10:25.34; Scarborough A, 12:05.85

High Jump – 1. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 5-02.00; 2. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 5-00.00; 3. Elizabeth Callahan, Scarborough, 4-08.00

Long Jump – 1. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 16-02.75; 2. Sarah Lorello, Gorham, 15-07.75; 3. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 14-09.00

Triple Jump – 1. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 34-02.50; 2. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 33-01.50; 3. Sarah Lorello, Gorham, 32-03.50

Shot Put – 1. Brady Stolz, Scarborough, 36-01.00; 2. Sophia Williams, Westbrook, 33-05.00; 3. Erin Ryan, Scarborough, 28-04.00

Pole Vault – 1. Kiersten Hilton, Westbrook, 9-06.00; 2. Edie Christian, Scarborough, 9-00.00; 3. Anna Gardner, Scarborough, 9-00.00

Scarborough’s Luke Grover runs the Mile on Thursday.

Scarborough’s Edie Christian competes in the Pole Vault on Thursday.

Marisa Carbone competes for Scarborough on Thursday.

Scarborough’s Anna Gardner competes in the Pole Vault on Thursday.