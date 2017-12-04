Tour Portland Observatory by lantern light

PORTLAND — Greater Portland Landmarks is offering a one-night-only lantern tour of the Portland Observatory on Munjoy Hill.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Each tour will be approximately 25 minutes long and is limited to 12 people. Tours will leave every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m., and the last tour leaves at 7:30 pm. The 1807 structure is not heated so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.

More information is available on the Greater Portland Landmarks website.