'Touch' to navigate Portland City Hall

PORTLAND — City Hall visitors can now find offices and meeting rooms on a new digital, touch-screen directory installed June 22.

By touching the office or department tab, a map showing the location appears, and directions can be translated into “every language Google offers,” city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Digital displays with meeting schedules will be installed outside rooms, and Grondin said “mini-kiosks” will be set up inside City Hall entrances on Chestnut and Myrtle streets.

The touch-screen directory at Portland City Hall.