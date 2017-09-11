Topsham to host pedestrian safety forum

TOPSHAM — The town, Maine Department of Transportation and Bicycle Coalition of Maine hope to boost pedestrian safety through a free public forum Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The 6 p.m. gathering at Mt. Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way, is part of the statewide “Heads Up! Safety is a Two Way Street” effort, according to Assistant Town Planner Carol Eyerman.

The forum will address a recent hike in crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians, according to the DOT. The agency seeks public input on dangerous locations and hazardous behaviors of motorists and pedestrians, and forum participants will receive reflective safety gear.

Call the Bicycle Coalition at 623-4511 for more information.