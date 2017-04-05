Topsham student with cerebral palsy launches road race

TOPSHAM — He can neither walk nor talk, but Mt. Ararat High School senior Rusty Wilkins has the drive to start his own cancer-fighting fundraiser.

The Rusty Rolls 5K Road Race, benefiting the American Cancer Society, will take place at the Topsham Recreational Field on Foreside Road at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

Registration costs $15 per person and $25 per family. Since Wilkins’ friend, Rusty’s Market owner Rusty Rancourt, is fighting cancer, they both decided to put all registration fees toward ACS Relay For Life of Brunswick.

Wilkins has cerebral palsy, which requires him to remain in a wheelchair; he communicates only through a laptop computer. He has been manager of his school’s baseball, basketball and field hockey teams. With cousin James Anderson, he has completed several 5K and 10K events, and two marathons.

Rusty’s Market will offer free food to participants, and the first 100 registrants get free t-shirts. Log onto mtasports.com to register.