Topsham re-elects Lyons, Douglass to select board

TOPSHAM — Dave Douglass and Ruth Lyons kept their seats on the Board of Selectmen at Tuesday’s election, fending off a challenge from John Graham.

Meanwhile, four incumbents on the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors ran unopposed for their Topsham seats on the Board of Directors. and were elected to new terms.

With two seats open on the Board of Selectmen, Lyons received 2,054 votes, followed by Douglass with 1,462 and Graham with 943. There were also 1,605 blanks.

On the SAD 75 board, Matthew Drewette-Card received 1,716 votes, Andrea Imrie got 1,834, Jeffrey Wolkens netted 1,671 and Jane Scease earned 1,872.

Of 7,526 total registered Topsham voters, 3,034 – 40.3 percent – cast ballots.