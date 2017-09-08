Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

8/28 at 12:35 a.m. Michael Bristol, 19, of Jefferson Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

8/29 at 2:11 p.m. Jessica Brown, 25, of Winter Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Garrett Decker on Winter Street.

8/30 at 7:07 p.m. William Sawyer, 40, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/30 at 9:04 p.m. Raymond Ouellette, 68, of Ward Road, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Ward Road on a charge of violating probation.

8/31 at 8:31 p.m. George Elwell Jr., 48, of Barrows Drive, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Garrett Decker on Barrows Drive.

Summonses

8/28 at 6:56 p.m. Ian Elliott, 48, of Meadow Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

8/28 at 9:35 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/28 at 9:35 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Auburn, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of possession of tobacco products by a minor.

9/1 at 11:37 p.m. Dylan Hanna, 25, of Howard Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

9/2 at 1:43 p.m. Melinda Schooley, 33, of Ryan Court, Augusta, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

8/28 at 6:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Beechwood Drive.

8/29 at 12:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/29 at 9:33 a.m. Fire alarm on Fairfield Lane.

8/30 at 6:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

8/31 at 1:57 a.m. Fire alarm on First Street.

8/31 at 8:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

9/1 at 11:55 a.m. Utility problem on Lewiston Road.

9/1 at 9:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

9/2 at 2:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

9/3 at 7:40 a.m. Utility problem on Marilynne Way.

9/3 at 3:13 p.m. Smoke investigation on Meadow Road.

9/3 at 11:08 p.m. Traffic hazard on Winter Street.

9/4 at 9:03 a.m. Utility problem on Mayflower Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.