Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 29

9/21 at 9:41 p.m. Derik Dall, 30, of Middlesex Road, was arrested by Officer Bruce Swanson on Middlesex Road on a charge of violation of bail conditions.
9/18 at 11:27 a.m. Edward Stuart, 55, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.
9/23 at 4:12 p.m. Steven Wyman, 23, of Elton Farm Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
9/24 at 8:38 a.m. Nathaniel Manson, 35, of Meadow Cross Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of reckless conduct.
9/20 at 4:41 a.m. Suspicious odor on Middlesex Road.
9/20 at 1:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middlesex Road.
9/20 at 2:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Chickadee Drive.
9/20 at 3:51 p.m. Structure fire on Foreside Road.
9/20 at 7:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.
9/21 at 12:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
9/21 at 1:55 p.m. Fire alarm on Frost Lane.
9/22 at 4:35 p.m. Smoke investigation on Lewiston Road.
9/22 at 4:42 p.m. Possible chimney fire on Beechwood Drive.
9/22 at 5:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
9/22 at 6:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.
9/23 at 12:33 p.m. Utility problem on Harmony Hill.
9/23 at 5:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Towhee Drive.
9/23 at 6:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Sept. 18-25.
0 comments