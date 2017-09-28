Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/21 at 9:41 p.m. Derik Dall, 30, of Middlesex Road, was arrested by Officer Bruce Swanson on Middlesex Road on a charge of violation of bail conditions.

Summonses

9/18 at 11:27 a.m. Edward Stuart, 55, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

9/23 at 4:12 p.m. Steven Wyman, 23, of Elton Farm Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

9/24 at 8:38 a.m. Nathaniel Manson, 35, of Meadow Cross Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of reckless conduct.

Fire calls

9/20 at 4:41 a.m. Suspicious odor on Middlesex Road.

9/20 at 1:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middlesex Road.

9/20 at 2:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Chickadee Drive.

9/20 at 3:51 p.m. Structure fire on Foreside Road.

9/20 at 7:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

9/21 at 12:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

9/21 at 1:55 p.m. Fire alarm on Frost Lane.

9/22 at 4:35 p.m. Smoke investigation on Lewiston Road.

9/22 at 4:42 p.m. Possible chimney fire on Beechwood Drive.

9/22 at 5:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

9/22 at 6:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

9/23 at 12:33 p.m. Utility problem on Harmony Hill.

9/23 at 5:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Towhee Drive.

9/23 at 6:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Sept. 18-25.