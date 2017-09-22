Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 22

9/13 at 3:43 p.m. Kimberly Holman, 47, of Greenbush, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating under the influence.
9/16 at 10:13 p.m. Kevin O’Connor, 35, of Linwood Lane, Bailey Island, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Bradstreet Drive on charges of domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.
9/15 at 8:50 p.m. Dylan Hanna, 25, of Bartlett Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.
9/16 at 11:06 a.m. Renae Lilly, 40, of Tedford Road, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Tedford Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
9/11 at 12:39 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoinham.
9/12 at 5:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.
9/12 at 5:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Walker and Bridge streets.
9/13 at 2:14 a.m. Mutual aid to emergency medical services on River Road.
9/13 at 9:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middlesex Road.
9/13 at 10:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Sewall Lane.
9/13 at 2:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Drive.
9/14 at 9:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.
9/15 at 2:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.
9/17 at 1:59 p.m. Injury on Community Way.
9/17 at 5:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Fairfield Lane.
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Sept. 11-18.
