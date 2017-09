Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 15

Arrests

9/5 at 3:55 p.m. Robert Bingham, 62, of Arbor Avenue, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Arbor Avenue on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

9/7 at 3:31 p.m. Tara Carey, 48, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Elm Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/7 at 10:13 p.m. Samuel Weldon, 29, of Bowker Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Summonses

9/5 at 12:31 p.m. Robert Bingham, 62, of Arbor Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Arbor Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/9 at 6:02 p.m. Allen Bradstreet, 25, of Hardings Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on River Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/5 at 10:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

9/6 at 7:44 a.m. and 1:13 p.m. Utility problems on Middlesex Road.

9/7 at 10:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Winners Circle.

9/8 at 11:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

9/9 at 9:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

9/9 at 2:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Sept. 4-11.