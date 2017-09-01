Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 1

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 21-28.

Summonses

8/21 at 4:10 p.m. Andrea Bragdon, 54, of Bowery Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Cheryl Holmes on Goldeneye Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/24 at 9:53 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

8/25 at 12:08 p.m. Dorothy Chartier, 73, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland at Meadow and Augusta roads on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/25 at 7:54 p.m. Tara Atwood, 32, of Back Ridge Road, Orland, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

8/21 at 9:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

8/23 at 3:25 a.m. Fire alarm at Woodside Elementary School.

8/23 at 5:27 a.m. Fire alarm at Woodside Elementary School.

8/23 at 1:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

8/23 at 1:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

8/24 at 10:36 a.m. Public service on Elm Street.

8/25 at 5:55 a.m. Fire call on Barbara Street.

8/26 at 6:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/27 at 10:36 a.m. Mutual aid to Union Street in Brunswick.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Aug. 21-28.