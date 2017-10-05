Topsham Police Beat: Oct. 6

Arrests

9/25 at 6:15 p.m. Sean Whitman, 43, no address listed, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

9/27 at 10:14 p.m. Zachary Peavey, 25, of Post Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

9/29 at 9:30 p.m. Michael Parks, 45, of Main Street, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

9/29 at 11:38 a.m. Laurie Ridgway, 59, of Hedge Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Painting the forest red

9/29 at 7:19 a.m. Officer William Collins responded to a littering and vandalism report in the forest off King Road. Several paint cans had been thrown into the woods, bursting open upon impact.

Fire calls

9/25 at 8:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

9/26 at 12:49 p.m. Fire call on Atwood Road.

9/27 at 2 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

9/27 at 3:47 p.m. Accident on Alphonse Drive.

9/28 at 8:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Foreside Road.

9/29 at 9:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

10/1 at 8:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Munroe Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.