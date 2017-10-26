Topsham Police Beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

10/16 at 9:21 p.m. Anthony Fischer, 24, of Marquis Lane, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Topsham Crossing on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

10/16 at 10:01 a.m. Pamela Parady, 51, of Field Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/16 at 10:16 p.m. Sean Whitman, 43, no address listed, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating without a license.

10/19 at 9:31 p.m. Blaise Garcia, 18, no address listed, of Clinton, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

10/20 at 10:20 a.m. Judith Reed, 65, of Livermore Road, Turner, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

10/20 at 1:20 p.m. Maurice Robinson, 19, of Front Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Car burglary spree

10/18 Police received reports of eight overnight motor vehicle burglaries from residents in the area of Patricia Drive and Barrows Drive. All but one of the vehicles had been left unlocked, and items such as hand-electronics, gift cards and prescription medications were stolen. Multiple officers are investigating the case.

Fire calls

10/17 at 12:20 p.m. Fuel spill on Lewiston Road.

10/20 at 11:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Bowdoin Mill Island.

10/20 at 2:46 p.m. Bark mulch fire on Lewiston Road.

10/20 at 4:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/20 at 7:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

10/20 at 9:58 p.m. Possible unpermitted burn on Augusta Road.

10/21 at 10:17 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

10/23 at 11:18 a.m. Motor vehicle lockout on Park Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 16-23.