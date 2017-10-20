Topsham Police Beat: Oct. 20

Arrests

10/11 at 3:07 p.m. Tyger Pepin, 31, of Dingley Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft.

10/15 at 1:40 a.m. Carmen Khorram, 36, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Summonses

10/12 at 7:54 a.m. Craig Bryant, 30, of Clearview Lane, was issued a summons by Detective Mark LaFountain on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/13 at 10:31 a.m. A 13-year-old girl, of Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Republic Avenue on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

10/13 at 5:58 p.m. Nathaniel Santeramo, 22, of Harpswell Islands Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Midway Drive on a charge of attaching false plates.

10/14 at 3:33 p.m. Paul Roy, 33, of Bostwick Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Augusta Road on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days, and having improper plates.

10/14 at 4:10 p.m. Shannon Lancaster, 43, of Black Point Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of criminal speed.

Fire calls

10/11 at 11:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Foreside Road.

10/12 at 8:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accient on Longview Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Oct. 10-16.