Topsham Police Beat: Oct. 13

Arrests

10/3 at 8:53 p.m. Jennifer Derocher, 44, of Bunny Lane, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Bunny Lane on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/7 at 2:44 a.m. Trevor Bonanno, 30, no town listed, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Bay Park Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/8 at 10:40 a.m. Michael Bernier, 40, of Cathance Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Cathance Road on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

Summonses

10/3 at 3:05 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on charges of theft and unlawful use or possession of inhalants.

10/8 at 9:13 a.m. Mark Truman, 54, of Weymouth Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

10/8 at 2:36 p.m. Anthony Fischer, 24, of Marquis Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Tedford Road on a charge of trespassing.

Finders ‘key-pers’

10/9 at 10:37 a.m. Officer Garrett Decker responded to the report of a burglary at a Winter Street apartment. Entry was gained through the front door, possibly with a key the resident had misplaced, and a purse containing cash and bank cards was stolen.

Fire calls

10/3 at 3:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Kestrel Drive.

10/5 at 9:11 a.m. Fire alarm on Mark Avenue.

10/5 at 2:01 p.m. Public service on Mark Avenue.

10/6 at 11:22 a.m. Utility problem on Summer Street.

10/6 at 8:22 p.m. Public service on Eagles Way.

10/7 at 6:31 a.m. Structure fire on Barrows Drive.

10/8 at 12:26 p.m. Utility problem on Foreside Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Oct. 2-10.