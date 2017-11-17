Topsham Police Beat: Nov. 17

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 6-13.

Summonses

11/7 at 5:41 a.m. A 14-year-old male, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Prospect Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

11/8 at 9:16 a.m. Corey Wallace, 32, of Heritage Lane, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

11/9 at 8:38 a.m. Rachel Parlin, 66, of High Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Winners Circle on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Shattered shades

11/8 at 1 p.m. Officer Lucas Shirland responded to the report of a vehicle burglary on Pinewood Drive that had occurred the night before. The vehicle, which had been left unlocked, was rummaged through. Nothing was stolen, although a pair of sunglasses was broken.

Fire calls

11/6 at 7:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

11/6 at 8:35 p.m. Mutual aid to Brunswick.

11/7 at 6:05 p.m. Smoke investigation on Ivanhoe Drive.

11/8 at 8:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

11/9 at 9:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

11/11 at 11:26 a.m. Mutual aid to Durham.

11/11 at 614: p.m. Fire alarm on Alder Lane.

11/11 at 8:51 p.m. Medical call on Hamilton Court.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Nov. 6-13.