Topsham Police Beat: Nov. 10

Arrests

10/23 at 11 a.m. Kristopher McWilliams, 29, of Ivanhoe Drive, was arrested by Officer Matthew Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after license revocation.

10/28 at 3:53 p.m. Robert Bingham, 62, of Arbor Avenue, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mathew Bowers on Arbor Avenue.

10/29 at 5:21 a.m. Jacob Young, 18, of Lewiston Road, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on River Road on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

Summonses

10/24 at 8:50 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 8:50 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

10/25 at 9:46 a.m. A 14-year-old female, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

10/25 at 9:47 a.m. A 15-year-old female, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

10/28 at 1:12 a.m. Charles McAloon, 56, no town listed, was issued a summons by Officer Cheryl Holmes on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

Topsham firefighters responded to 65 calls from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Most were due to storm damage, such as downed wires and poles, trees in the road and fire alarm activations.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.