Topsham Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/29 at 8:28 p.m. Ashley Davison, 19, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Blueberry Lan on charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest.

Summonses

4/25 at 10:59 a.m. Tina Caron, 56, of Pineview Drive, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/25 at 6:45 p.m. Joseph Champagne, 24, of Furlong Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/26 at 10:16 a.m. A 15-year-old girl, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Tedford Road on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

4/28 at 6:37 p.m. Richard Graef, 25, of Millay Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Cathance Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

4/24 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Eagles Way.

4/27 at 2:28 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

4/28 at 3:01 p.m. Vehicle fuel leak on Main Street.

4/28 at 3:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Foreside Road.

4/29 at 3:21 p.m. Burn permit check on Western Avenue.

4/29 at 3:51 p.m. Smoke investigation on Meadow Cross Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from April 24 to May 1.