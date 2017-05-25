Topsham Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

5/15 at 4:37 p.m. Leo Leeman, 19, of Sunrise Lane, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Meadow Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/19 at 4:46 p.m. Anna Henderson, 33, of Center Street, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Mallett Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/20 at 6:41 p.m. Ashley Davison, 20, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Blueberry Lane on charges of criminal threatening, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/20 at 7:20 p.m. Jerry Alexander, 38, of Bowdoin Pines, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/21 at 5:49 p.m. John Frey, 53, of Winter Street, was arrested by Officer Cheryl Holmes on Winter Street on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 15-21.

Fire calls

5/15 at 12:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

5/15 at 2:34 p.m. Accident at Main Street and Monument Place.

5/17 at 2:50 p.m. Child locked in vehicle on Hamilton Court.

5/18 at 12:59 p.m. Chemical spill on Sky-Hy Drive.

5/18 at 4:27 p.m. Accident on Augusta Road.

5/18 at 4:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

5/19 at 7:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Highland Street.

5/20 at 2:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

5/20 at 7:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Tedford Road.

5/20 at 8:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from May 15-21.