Topsham Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

5/9 at 6:25 p.m. Joshua Belyea, 29, of Spring Street, Gardiner, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road, on charges of with operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/10 at 5:04 p.m. Gregory Thibeault, 28, of Loon Drive, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Loon Drive on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/13 at 1:19 a.m. Cody Hinkley-Roy, 23, of Park Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam in Lisbon on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/10 at 6:13 a.m. Gustavus Lucas, 52, of Mallett Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating with an expired license for more than 90 days.

5/11 at 12:31 p.m. David St. Pierre, 67, of Haskell Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

5/11 at 2:05 p.m. Noah Fecteau, 36, of Thompson Way, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of displaying a suspended driver’s license.

5/12 at 3:57 p.m. Marc Cram, 46, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with an expired registration more than 150 days.

5/13 at 4:16 p.m. Kyle Genthner, 25, of Standpipe Road, Damariscotta, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/8 at 11:13 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

5/12 at 6:06 p.m. Accident on Bypass Drive.

5/13 at 3:39 p.m. Wood fire on Rymat Road.

5/13 at 8:57 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Pleasant Point Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from May 8-14.