Topsham Police Beat: May 12

Arrests

5/5 at 7:53 p.m. Cassandra Crain, 20, of Old Lisbon Road, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Summonses

5/2 at 6:46 p.m. Cheryl Fortier, 70, of Lake View Drive, New Gloucester, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle more than 150 days.

5/4 at 1:36 p.m. Sean Webster, 28, of Maquoit Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired license more than 90 days.

5/5 at 7:53 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of alcohol by a juvenile.

Got a grudge?

5/7 at 4:23 a.m. Officer William Collins responded to a residential burglary on Parliament Circle. While the home was unoccupied, someone had broken in entry through a rear window, then vandalized the home. Nothing was found to be stolen. Police suspect someone has a grudge against the homeowner and continue to investigate the incident.

Fire calls

5/1 at 3:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Meadow Road.

5/3 at 6:03 p.m. Structure fire on Community Way.

5/4 at 6:30 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

5/5 at 10:19 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

5/6 at 5:37 p.m. Large tree blocking part of Foreside Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from May 1-7.