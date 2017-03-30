Topsham Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/26 at 12:37 a.m. Joshua Alves, 28, of Winter Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on River Road on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

3/26 at 5:50 p.m. Savannah Fitch, 24, of Leighton Road, Pownal, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Interstate 295 on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Summonses

3/22 at 12:01 p.m. Two 15-year-old females and a 17-year-old female, towns not listed, were issued summonses by Officer Troy Garrison on Eagles Way on charges of illegal possession of marijuana.

3/27 at 9:40 a.m. Rhonda Dunning, 48, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Detective Mark LaFountain on Main Street on a charge of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Welcome wagon

3/24 at 5:29 p.m. Sgt. Mark Gilliam responded to the report of someone having opened an unlocked vehicle parked in the Target lot on Topsham Fair Mall Road. A side mirror was pushed in against the window, the driver’s side door opened, and coffee or soda was poured onto the seat.

Fire calls

3/21 at 2:06 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

3/21 at 8:51 p.m. Gas odor on Main Street.

3/22 at 6:37 a.m. Possible motor vehicle fire on Gilmore Drive.

3/24 at 4:05 p.m. Accident on Whitehouse Crossing Road.

3/24 at 4:24 p.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

3/26 at 6:13 p.m. Medical emergency on Interstate 295.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from March 20-27.