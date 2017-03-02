Topsham Police Beat: March 3

Arrests

2/23 at 1:21 p.m. Ingrid Brack, 33, of Short Street, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Augusta Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/25 at 11:16 a.m. Heather Davis, 32, of Cushing Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

2/23 at 11:32 a.m. Theodore Disbennett, 29, of Hennessey Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

2/25 at 12:09 a.m. Brandi Hesketh, 34, of Wood Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Burgled buggy

2/21 at 4:28 p.m. Sgt. Robert Ramsay responded to a call about a motor vehicle parked on Elm Street getting broken into sometime the night before. About $15 in change was stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

Fire calls

2/23 at 1:21 p.m. Accident on Augusta Road.

2/25 at 2:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Longley Court.

2/25 at 5:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Coburn Lane.

2/26 at 10:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

2/26 at 11:05 a.m. Utility problem on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Feb. 21-27.