Topsham Police Beat: March 24

Arrests

3/19 at 1:51 p.m. Jerry Smith, 49, of Lisbon Road, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Main Street, and charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and displaying a suspended driver’s license.

3/19 at 6:17 p.m. Jay Prindall, 59, of Amanda Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Westward Drive, and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Summonses

3/19 at 1:47 a.m. Zachary Polley, 20, of Newbury Street, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu in Lisbon on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

3/19 at 1:47 a.m. Ryan Edwards, 20, of Randall Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu in Lisbon on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

3/19 at 9:11 a.m. Royce Gilliam, 22, of Anthony Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/19 at 10:28 a.m. Daniel Dinsmore, 44, of Pine Hill Road, Casco, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Atwood Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/12 at 4:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

3/14 at 5:38 a.m. Accident on Augusta Road.

3/15 at 8:55 a.m. Report of fire on First Street.

3/18 at 7:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Garden Drive.

3/19 at 9:49 a.m. Suspicious odor on Hamilton Court.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from March 13-19.